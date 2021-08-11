Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer – Rosebank JHB – R720k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK ALERT!

Join a Software hub building a Fibre Network Management System (FNMS); they are a team of techies passionate about all things Information Technology. They are at the forefront of fibre expansion in SA and are looking for a Full Stack C# Developer with Angular 9 experience to join their team.

In this tech driven environment, you will build software using DevOps, regular design, and continuous delivery.

Offering a high degree of flexibility and a semi-remote set-up. Their modus operandi is very simple: have fun, do exceptional work, build the best product in the business, experiment, pay attention to the details, treat people right, and keep learning.

Requirements:

5+ years Microsoft Dev exp: C# ASP.Net

Skilled in .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API RESTful services

Experience integrating external APIs

On the front end you are comfortable with Angular 9

Cloud AWS exposure

Nice to have: Ruby on Rails, Linux, DevOps

QUALIFICATIONS:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS51343 which is a permanent position with offices based in Rosebank offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Linux

SQL

Angular 9

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position