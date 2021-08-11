Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer – Rosebank JHB – R720k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK ALERT!
Join a Software hub building a Fibre Network Management System (FNMS); they are a team of techies passionate about all things Information Technology. They are at the forefront of fibre expansion in SA and are looking for a Full Stack C# Developer with Angular 9 experience to join their team.
In this tech driven environment, you will build software using DevOps, regular design, and continuous delivery.
Offering a high degree of flexibility and a semi-remote set-up. Their modus operandi is very simple: have fun, do exceptional work, build the best product in the business, experiment, pay attention to the details, treat people right, and keep learning.
Requirements:
- 5+ years Microsoft Dev exp: C# ASP.Net
- Skilled in .Net Core, SQL Server, Web API RESTful services
- Experience integrating external APIs
- On the front end you are comfortable with Angular 9
- Cloud AWS exposure
- Nice to have: Ruby on Rails, Linux, DevOps
QUALIFICATIONS:
- IT related qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS51343 which is a permanent position with offices based in Rosebank offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- SQL
- Angular 9
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma