IT Devops Engineer

Deliverables:

Implement and maintain infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analyzing and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Systematic problem-solving approach, coupled with strong communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.

Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy to use tooling and automation

Practice sustainable incident response and drive root case analysis

Competencies Required:

Client / stakeholder commitment

Drive for results

Leads change and innovation

Impact and influence

Self-awareness and insight

Diversity and inclusiveness

Collaboration

Governance

Strong critical, analytical and research skills

Desire to teach and mentor others

Self-motivated, organized and able to work independently and as part of a team

Technology and Skill requirement:

Linux – Be proficient in shell scripting

Have a very good understanding of Linux operating systems able to identify OS level issues and resolve them with minimal down-time

Be able to identify services running and their network configuration 2) WAS – Understand the basic operation of the websphere application server

Be able to identify fault in particular node – Be able to view logs via ssh on file mount, as well as via Kibana 3)

Queues – Have a good understanding of queuing and queuing systems such as IBM MQ 4) Jenkins

Have a very good understanding of Jenkins

Be able to find and identify faults with slaves running on remote docker servers

Be able to find slave ssh access key issues 5) Ansible

Have experience with creating and maintaining Ansible jobs 6) NginX – Understand reverse proxies

Be able to read the nginx documentation and use it to extend our automated deployments and configuration

Be able to pull metrics and identify trends and faults from nginx logs in Kibana

Understand the impact of DNS resolution and nginx upstreams 7) Consul

Understand the concept of a central key-value store – Understand multi-node single-leader clusters

Be able to identify server-client communication faults – Understand service registration

Understand configuration templates 8) Docker

Have a very good understanding of containerization Understand multi-tenant systems and the implications of load balancing across multiple instances

Be able to find faults in container setup and deployments – Have a good understanding of volume mounts and layered file systems 9) Kubernetes

Have a good understanding of container orchestration – Understand cluster DNS

Have experience with Istio service mesh

Have a good understanding of namespaces and quotas – Understand kubernetes secrets and mounts

Have experience with log trailing and event monitoring – Be able to manage an EKS cluster

10) Networking

Know what a CIDR is

Have a good understanding of general networking

Be able to identify network faults

Have a good understanding of firewalls

Be able to set up and debug AWS Security Groups – Understand AWS VPCs and subnets

Monitoring – Be proficient with KQL and the ElasticSearch DSL

Be proficient with Prometheus queries and configuration – Understand Grafana or similar monitoring and alerting tools

Be proficient with Cloudwatch metrics and logs

Have a good understanding of tracing using tools such as Jaeger 12) Repositories

Have a very good proficiency with Git

Be proficient with Gitlab administration and Gitlab pipelines

Understand docker and Maven registries and repositories such as Nexus and Artifactory 13) Databases – Be proficient with MongoDB and MongoDB Ops manager – Be proficient in SQL

Have a good understanding of the PostgresQL DBMS

Have experience with AWS RDS Aurora PostgresQL 14) AWS – Understand EC2 features, such as instance types, snapshots, ELB, and EBS – Be proficient in Cloudformation

Understanding autoscaling and the cost implications

Be proficient with creating and deploying AWS Lambda functions

Understand IAM policies, users and roles – Have experience with Route53 and a good understanding of DNS in general

Understand object storage with S3 15) Programming Languages – Python – Java – Javascript – Go Template Language

QUALIFICATIONS:

Relavant IT degree/diploma/certification

4+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabled of DevOps practices.

4+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

Java

Javascript

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

An Insurance and financial based industry company located in Centurion.

Learn more/Apply for this position