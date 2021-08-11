Java Developer at First National Bank

To provide IT expertise and advice in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To produce logical and technical specifications from functional specifications and to write the code for medium to large applications.

Responsibilities:

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effectively.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.

Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.

Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Support development environments. Responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Comply, understand and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.

Assess, identify and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.

Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards. Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.

Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.

Manage own development to increase own competencies and develop technical and business skills.

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities, and identify Information Technology (IT) innovative solutions in a timely manner.

Supervises the work of other developers. Provides technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology (IT) team members.

Desired Skills:

Java

Hibernate

Rest

Soap

OOP

CI

Sprinboot

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

