JAVA Developer (Trade / Global Market)

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for an JAVA Developer with experience in Global Market/ trade client based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Responsible for elicitation, evaluation, definition, implementation, and validation of the requirements needed to deliver on the transformation of the digital platforms enabling the electronic FX business.

Develop scalable, reliable and high-performance applications using Java.

Assist in architecting new solutions.

Research, evaluate and recommend software libraries and integration and testing tools.

Troubleshoot production problems related to software applications.

Resolve problems with software and respond to suggestions for improvements or enhancements.

Communicate effectively with internal clients to identify needs and evaluate alternative business solutions.

Continually seek opportunities to increase internal client satisfaction and manage expectations effectively.

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions.

Experience and requirements

Completed degree in IT or BSc or any other related fields

3 years technical work experience in a team environment as a programmer within a global markets environment

Experience with J2EE application servers, Spring, Ant, Maven, Apache Tomcat, Java, JEE.

FIX knowledge is advantageous

Strong relational database experience (Sybase, Postgress)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

