Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s most sought after companies driving the fourth industrial revolution!

As a Liferay Developer, you will also gain exposure to the Integrating Portal with different external environments using Webservices as well as monitoring and updating production issues raised on an ongoing basis.

Requirements:

5+ years

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

js

Jenkins

Sonar

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle

Flyway

GlassFish

Payara

JUnit

HTML

Reference Number for this position is GZ53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position