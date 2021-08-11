Liferay Java Developer – Semi Remote – R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of SA’s most sought after companies driving the fourth industrial revolution!
As a Liferay Developer, you will also gain exposure to the Integrating Portal with different external environments using Webservices as well as monitoring and updating production issues raised on an ongoing basis.
This is a once in a life time opportunity and cannot be missed. SEND YOUR CV NOW!!!!
Requirements:
- 5+ years
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- js
- Jenkins
- Sonar
- Glassfish Server
- Liferay 7
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- Gladle
- Flyway
- GlassFish
- Payara
- JUnit
- HTML
Reference Number for this position is GZ53402 which is a long-term contracting position rotating between Midrand and PTA and Working remotely offering a contracting rate of between R460 and R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree