Power Bi developer

Aug 11, 2021

  • Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
  • Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
  • Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those
  • Analyzing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making
  • Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish
  • Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
  • Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
  • Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
  • Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI – Requirement
  • Analyze current ETL process, define and design new systems
  • Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
  • Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems
  • Create customize charts and custom calculations as per requirements
  • Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs
  • SQL querying for best results, use of filters and graphs for better understanding of data
  • Work with users and team members at all level for performance improvement and suggestions

To make a long story short, a Power BI developer is responsible for handling the entire BI system and focuses on leveraging Power BI for smart, real-time decisions.

EDUCATION AND REQUIREMENTS

  • Bachelor’s Degree: Information Technology
  • At least 5 years’ work experience in a technology / digital / analytics role
  • At least 5 years’ work experience in SQL development, with a view of learning additional tools as required (e.g. Spark)
  • Connecting to BIG Data platforms using a Visualization Tool
  • Good knowledge of data warehousing and data architecture solutions and processes
  • Expert knowledge of data services, data discovery and visualization tools: DaaS, SSIS, PowerBI

Desired Skills:

  • data architecture
  • sql
  • SSIS
  • ETL process

About The Employer:

Our client is is one of the biggest companies in the financial industry and is expanding.
They have been in the industry for more than 50 years.

