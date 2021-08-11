Power Bi developer

Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights

Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those

Analyzing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making

Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish

Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models

Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations

Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics

Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI – Requirement

Analyze current ETL process, define and design new systems

Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS

Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems

Create customize charts and custom calculations as per requirements

Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs

SQL querying for best results, use of filters and graphs for better understanding of data

Work with users and team members at all level for performance improvement and suggestions

To make a long story short, a Power BI developer is responsible for handling the entire BI system and focuses on leveraging Power BI for smart, real-time decisions.

EDUCATION AND REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree: Information Technology

At least 5 years’ work experience in a technology / digital / analytics role

At least 5 years’ work experience in SQL development, with a view of learning additional tools as required (e.g. Spark)

Connecting to BIG Data platforms using a Visualization Tool

Good knowledge of data warehousing and data architecture solutions and processes

Expert knowledge of data services, data discovery and visualization tools: DaaS, SSIS, PowerBI

Desired Skills:

data architecture

sql

SSIS

ETL process

About The Employer:

Our client is is one of the biggest companies in the financial industry and is expanding.

They have been in the industry for more than 50 years.

