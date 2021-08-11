- Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
- Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
- Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those
- Analyzing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making
- Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish
- Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
- Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
- Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
- Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI – Requirement
- Analyze current ETL process, define and design new systems
- Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
- Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems
- Create customize charts and custom calculations as per requirements
- Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs
- SQL querying for best results, use of filters and graphs for better understanding of data
- Work with users and team members at all level for performance improvement and suggestions
To make a long story short, a Power BI developer is responsible for handling the entire BI system and focuses on leveraging Power BI for smart, real-time decisions.
EDUCATION AND REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s Degree: Information Technology
- At least 5 years’ work experience in a technology / digital / analytics role
- At least 5 years’ work experience in SQL development, with a view of learning additional tools as required (e.g. Spark)
- Connecting to BIG Data platforms using a Visualization Tool
- Good knowledge of data warehousing and data architecture solutions and processes
- Expert knowledge of data services, data discovery and visualization tools: DaaS, SSIS, PowerBI
Desired Skills:
- data architecture
- sql
- SSIS
- ETL process
About The Employer:
Our client is is one of the biggest companies in the financial industry and is expanding.
They have been in the industry for more than 50 years.