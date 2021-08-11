SAP Functional Analyst – Finance

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a SAP Functional Analyst to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.
The ideal candidate should have the following experience:
- 4-6 Years SAP – Retail Domain experience
- 8+ Years SAP FI experience with specific modules – FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC
- 8+ Years Integration Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW
- 4+ Years SAP Solution Manager
- 2+ Years SAP ABAP development [ Read and debugging skills]
- 4+ Years ALE
- 2+ Years Development/maintenance of SAP workflow
- 2+ Years Fiori UX designs and integration
- 4+ Years Aris Process Modelling
Skills Required:
JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE
- 6 Years In-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW. GTS ,SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration
- 6 Years Understanding of Accounting Principles
JOB RELATED SKILLS
- 6 Years IMG Configuration
- 1 Year Standard ABAP [Read & debug]
- 1 Year SAP Script
- 1 Year Object Oriented ABAP
- 2 Years Fiori (UX design & integration)
- 2 Years Agile methodology
- 4 Years Aris Process Modelling
- 2 Years Project Management Skills
- Management skills
- MS Office skills
- Good communication skills (oral & written)
- Organising, analytical and problem solving skills
