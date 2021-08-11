SAP Functional Analyst – Finance

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a SAP Functional Analyst to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 4-6 Years SAP – Retail Domain experience
  • 8+ Years SAP FI experience with specific modules – FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC
  • 8+ Years Integration Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW
  • 4+ Years SAP Solution Manager
  • 2+ Years SAP ABAP development [ Read and debugging skills]
  • 4+ Years ALE
  • 2+ Years Development/maintenance of SAP workflow
  • 2+ Years Fiori UX designs and integration
  • 4+ Years Aris Process Modelling

Skills Required:

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE

  • 6 Years In-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW. GTS ,SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration
  • 6 Years Understanding of Accounting Principles

JOB RELATED SKILLS

  • 6 Years IMG Configuration
  • 1 Year Standard ABAP [Read & debug]
  • 1 Year SAP Script
  • 1 Year Object Oriented ABAP
  • 2 Years Fiori (UX design & integration)
  • 2 Years Agile methodology
  • 4 Years Aris Process Modelling
  • 2 Years Project Management Skills
  • Management skills
  • MS Office skills
  • Good communication skills (oral & written)
  • Organising, analytical and problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Retail domain
  • SAP FI
  • SAP FI/CO
  • integration supply chain
  • SAP ABAP

