SAP Functional Analyst – Finance

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a SAP Functional Analyst to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

4-6 Years SAP – Retail Domain experience

8+ Years SAP FI experience with specific modules – FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC

8+ Years Integration Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW

4+ Years SAP Solution Manager

2+ Years SAP ABAP development [ Read and debugging skills]

4+ Years ALE

2+ Years Development/maintenance of SAP workflow

2+ Years Fiori UX designs and integration

4+ Years Aris Process Modelling

Skills Required:

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE

6 Years In-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW. GTS ,SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration

6 Years Understanding of Accounting Principles

JOB RELATED SKILLS

6 Years IMG Configuration

1 Year Standard ABAP [Read & debug]

1 Year SAP Script

1 Year Object Oriented ABAP

2 Years Fiori (UX design & integration)

2 Years Agile methodology

4 Years Aris Process Modelling

2 Years Project Management Skills

Management skills

MS Office skills

Good communication skills (oral & written)

Organising, analytical and problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

Retail domain

SAP FI

SAP FI/CO

integration supply chain

SAP ABAP

