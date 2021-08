Scrum Master

A well established company in the financial services sector is looking for a Scrum Master to join their team based in Sandton Johannesburg

Job Responsibilities:

+5 years’ Experience

KanBan and Scrum Methodologies

Will be required to Complete IKM Scrum Master/Project Manager

Please note that this is a 6 Months Contract and renewable

Rate: Negotiable according to the Skill

Desired Skills:

Scrum Methodologies

Kanban

