Senior AWS Data Engineer

Aug 11, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture / Data Engineering experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing) advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Applies advanced knowledge of area
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM

Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Athena
  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • Step Function
  • SNS
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • S3

Strong experience/understanding of:

  • Python 3x
  • SQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • Terraform
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Big Data
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Powershell / Bash
  • Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology.
  • Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouses.
  • Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.
  • Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
  • Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
  • Experience building data pipelines using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
  • Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
  • Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
  • Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
  • Experience working with a distributed team.
  • Strong organizational skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

