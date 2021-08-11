An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture / Data Engineering experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing) advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Technical / Functional Skills:
- AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM
Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Athena
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- Step Function
- SNS
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- S3
Strong experience/understanding of:
- Python 3x
- SQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- Terraform
- ETL
- Docker
- Big Data
- Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Powershell / Bash
- Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology.
- Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouses.
- Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.
- Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
- Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.
- Experience building data pipelines using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.
- Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.
- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.
- Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.
- Experience working with a distributed team.
- Strong organizational skills.
Apply now for more information!
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years