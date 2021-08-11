Senior AWS Data Engineer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

At least 10-12 years Cloud architecture / Data Engineering experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing) advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Applies advanced knowledge of area

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

AWS Solid understanding of Components – VPC | IAM

Above average experience/understanding of AWS Components:

Lambda

DynamoDB

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Strong experience/understanding of:

Python 3x

SQL

Py Spark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Big Data

Oracle/PostgreSQL

Powershell / Bash

Experience working in Agile SDLC methodology.

Working experience building data/ETL pipeline and data warehouses.

Demonstrate expertise in data modelling SQL and NoSQL databases.

Exceptional analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.

Perform thorough testing and data validation to ensure the accuracy of data transformations.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with precise documentation.

Experience building data pipelines using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms.

Familiar with data store such as AWS S3, and AWS RDS or DynamoDB.

Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns.

Experience preparing specifications from which programs will be written, designed, coded, tested and debugged.

Experience working with a distributed team.

Strong organizational skills.

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

AWS

LAMBDA

CloudWatch

DOCKER

BIG DATA

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position