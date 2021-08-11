Senior C# Developer with React – Sandton/ Remote – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join an innovative Wealth and Investment hub. They pride themselves as having a

human-centric working environment, designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance.

If you have an appreciation for software craftsmanship, than this is the perfect opportunity for you!

This is a company, constantly rewarding hard work and dedication through their incentives and bonuses.

Requirements:

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience exclusively in the C# space

.Net Core

React, JavaScript, AngularJS

Restful AP9

Test Driven Deployment (TTD)

Cloud experience (AWS/ Azure) is advantageous

Duties and responsibilities:

Design and develop software verification plans

Design quality assurance procedures

Expertise in test driven development

Qualification:

IT related Qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS52154 which is a permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

– .Net Core

AngularJS

Javascript

React

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

