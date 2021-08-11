Senior C# Developer with React – Sandton/ Remote – R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join an innovative Wealth and Investment hub. They pride themselves as having a
human-centric working environment, designing and developing high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems, delivering high-availability and performance.
If you have an appreciation for software craftsmanship, than this is the perfect opportunity for you!
This is a company, constantly rewarding hard work and dedication through their incentives and bonuses.
Requirements:
- Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience exclusively in the C# space
- .Net Core
- React, JavaScript, AngularJS
- Restful AP9
- Test Driven Deployment (TTD)
- Cloud experience (AWS/ Azure) is advantageous
Duties and responsibilities:
- Design and develop software verification plans
- Design quality assurance procedures
- Expertise in test driven development
Qualification:
- IT related Qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS52154 which is a permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- – .Net Core
- AngularJS
- Javascript
- React
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma