Senior DevOps Software Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

8+ years’ experience ABAP programming language

5+ years’ experience Operations Support experience

Agile working experience advantageous

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Able to work in different time zones when required.

Able to work support hours where needed.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Technical / Functional Skills:

BMW EVEREST duties include:

DevOps is key.

ABAP, SAPUI5 & OData Development.

Designing and implementing fully integrated, modular IT solutions.

Maintaining and optimising existing systems.

Troubleshooting system defects (debug).

Responsibility for Unit, Integration and Regression Testing.

Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live support.

Exploring new technologies, developing proofs of concept.

Designing complex end to end solutions (architecture).

Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:

Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)

WebDynpro/ALV development

BAPI/BADI

Enhancement Framework

EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces

OData Services

SAP Smartforms

Methodologies (preferred)

Best practice development standards/Guidelines

AGILE DevOps team

System Architecture

SAP Solution Manager

JIRA/Confluence

SAP Functional Knowledge (preferred)

SAP WM

SAP SD

SAP MM

SAP PP

