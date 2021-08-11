Senior DevOps Software Developer

Aug 11, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Software Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 8+ years’ experience ABAP programming language
  • 5+ years’ experience Operations Support experience
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT

  • Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • Users sign off
  • Able to work in different time zones when required.
  • Able to work support hours where needed.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

Technical / Functional Skills:

BMW EVEREST duties include:

  • DevOps is key.
  • ABAP, SAPUI5 & OData Development.
  • Designing and implementing fully integrated, modular IT solutions.
  • Maintaining and optimising existing systems.
  • Troubleshooting system defects (debug).
  • Responsibility for Unit, Integration and Regression Testing.
  • Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live support.
  • Exploring new technologies, developing proofs of concept.
  • Designing complex end to end solutions (architecture).

Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:

  • Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)
  • WebDynpro/ALV development
  • BAPI/BADI
  • Enhancement Framework
  • EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces
  • OData Services
  • SAP Smartforms

  • Methodologies (preferred)

  • Best practice development standards/Guidelines

  • AGILE DevOps team
  • System Architecture
  • SAP Solution Manager
  • JIRA/Confluence

  • SAP Functional Knowledge (preferred)

  • SAP WM

  • SAP SD
  • SAP MM
  • SAP PP

Apply now for more informatio

Desired Skills:

  • SAP WM
  • SAPSD
  • SAP MM
  • SAP PP
  • JIRA
  • CONFLUENCE
  • ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position