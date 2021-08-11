An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior DevOps Software Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 8+ years’ experience ABAP programming language
- 5+ years’ experience Operations Support experience
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT
-
Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
-
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- Users sign off
- Able to work in different time zones when required.
- Able to work support hours where needed.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
Technical / Functional Skills:
BMW EVEREST duties include:
- DevOps is key.
- ABAP, SAPUI5 & OData Development.
- Designing and implementing fully integrated, modular IT solutions.
- Maintaining and optimising existing systems.
- Troubleshooting system defects (debug).
- Responsibility for Unit, Integration and Regression Testing.
- Go-Live preparation and post Go-Live support.
- Exploring new technologies, developing proofs of concept.
- Designing complex end to end solutions (architecture).
Strong ABAP Development skills including, but not limited to:
- Object Orientation (best practice, entity modelling)
- WebDynpro/ALV development
- BAPI/BADI
- Enhancement Framework
- EDI-IDOC, System Interfaces
- OData Services
- SAP Smartforms
-
Methodologies (preferred)
-
Best practice development standards/Guidelines
- AGILE DevOps team
- System Architecture
- SAP Solution Manager
- JIRA/Confluence
-
SAP Functional Knowledge (preferred)
-
SAP WM
- SAP SD
- SAP MM
- SAP PP
Apply now for more informatio
Desired Skills:
- SAP WM
- SAPSD
- SAP MM
- SAP PP
- JIRA
- CONFLUENCE
- ABAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years