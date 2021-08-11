Senior Full Stack Developer

Aug 11, 2021

Qualifications:
IT / Computer Science Degree
7+ Years of experience as a full Stack Developer

KPAS’s
Software Development
QA and Testing
Design and Architecture

Software Development Skills:

  • Perform detailed analysis on new features, and develop technical specifications and design documents.
  • Translate software requirements into concise and robust code by developing, maintaining and supporting effective solutions. This includes process and system design, development, and testing of own code.
  • Front-end development tools , Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
  • Mechanisms JSON Web Token.
  • Primary systems based on NodeJS, Express, React, Redux, Typescript, Webpack.
  • MongoDb as the primary database must have experience
  • PostgreSQL as a secondary database.
  • Interact ElasticSearch cluster.
  • Interact with secondary systems built with Angular/Angular JS.

QA & Testing

  • Assist QA and Support departments
  • Unite testing of all working code

Design:

  • Develop technical aspects according to project specifications.
  • Evaluate projects, develop and update schedules and supervise project status.
  • Management, and the QA department

Desired Skills:

  • Mongo DB
  • Node
  • React
  • Angular
  • Babel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Client of Perssol is recruiting for a Full Stack Developer.
They provide software solutions to the Mining, Retail , Oil & Gas industry.

