Senior Full Stack Developer

Qualifications:
IT / Computer Science Degree
7+ Years of experience as a full Stack Developer
KPAS’s
Software Development
QA and Testing
Design and Architecture
Software Development Skills:
- Perform detailed analysis on new features, and develop technical specifications and design documents.
- Translate software requirements into concise and robust code by developing, maintaining and supporting effective solutions. This includes process and system design, development, and testing of own code.
- Front-end development tools , Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.
- Mechanisms JSON Web Token.
- Primary systems based on NodeJS, Express, React, Redux, Typescript, Webpack.
- MongoDb as the primary database must have experience
- PostgreSQL as a secondary database.
- Interact ElasticSearch cluster.
- Interact with secondary systems built with Angular/Angular JS.
QA & Testing
- Assist QA and Support departments
- Unite testing of all working code
Design:
- Develop technical aspects according to project specifications.
- Evaluate projects, develop and update schedules and supervise project status.
- Management, and the QA department
Desired Skills:
- Mongo DB
- Node
- React
- Angular
- Babel
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Client of Perssol is recruiting for a Full Stack Developer.
They provide software solutions to the Mining, Retail , Oil & Gas industry.