Senior Full Stack Developer

Qualifications:

IT / Computer Science Degree

7+ Years of experience as a full Stack Developer

KPAS’s

Software Development

QA and Testing

Design and Architecture

Software Development Skills:

Perform detailed analysis on new features, and develop technical specifications and design documents.

Translate software requirements into concise and robust code by developing, maintaining and supporting effective solutions. This includes process and system design, development, and testing of own code.

Front-end development tools , Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Mechanisms JSON Web Token.

Primary systems based on NodeJS, Express, React, Redux, Typescript, Webpack.

MongoDb as the primary database must have experience

PostgreSQL as a secondary database.

Interact ElasticSearch cluster.

Interact with secondary systems built with Angular/Angular JS.

QA & Testing

Assist QA and Support departments

Unite testing of all working code

Design:

Develop technical aspects according to project specifications.

Evaluate projects, develop and update schedules and supervise project status.

Management, and the QA department

Desired Skills:

Mongo DB

Node

React

Angular

Babel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Client of Perssol is recruiting for a Full Stack Developer.

They provide software solutions to the Mining, Retail , Oil & Gas industry.

