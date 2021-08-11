Senior Software Developer: BI Reporting

Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Senior Software Developer: BI Reporting to be responsible for the BI technical design and developing of data models, reports and software applications that meet the appropriate development standards.

Summary:

The Senior Developer Custom Applications is responsible for the BI technical design and developing of data models, reports and software applications that meet the appropriate development standards. The Senior Software Developer might have to partake in many project related activities and may be responsible to lead and train local or offshore developers. He / she will be responsible to collaborate with business, business analysts regarding process change opportunities and for troubleshooting and resolving development roadblocks, gathering technical requirements and ensuring that systems production issues are minimal after implementation of new enhancements, changes or upgrades. The Senior Software Developer might be required to review code, suggest alternatives to other team members and offshore developers before implementation. The Senior Software Developer works closely with the IT Head of Development, the Development team, Business Analyst team and Business in ensuring that objectives and business values are met.

Essential Duties:

Ability to develop BI data models, ETLs using ODI, subject areas and reports.

Ability to design and deliver a scalable BI strategy.

Ability to create BI architecture designs to meet the business requirements.

Provide problem-solving support for complex integration development related issues.

Collaborate with on and offshore teams.

Ability to understand business concepts and evaluate the impact of business changes on systems.

Ability to manage time effectively.

Ensure appropriate development standards are followed.

Develop and deliver solutions according to the approved works program with adherence to time, cost, regulatory and quality parameters.

Conceptual knowledge of information technologies and methodologies.

Self-directed, able to work in a team and independently with minimal direction.

Understanding of relational databases and query tools.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Supervise and manage the performance of the software developer.

Provide disciplined performance management for team.

Define and communicate annual goals, perform formal and informal performance reviews, and ensure changes and updates are communicated in a timely and professional manner.

Create strong collaborative team environment.

Qualifications:

Bachelors degree or related experience strongly preferred.

Education and Experience:

Minimum 5-8 years professional experience in BI architecture and design, BI data model and report development, application design, application development, support as a lead developer in an online environment; Experience in Operations, Leasing or Real Estate preferred.

Working knowledge with Oracle OBIEE, ODV and BI Publisher. Good understanding of BI development principals and standards. Deep understating of BI architecture, facts, dimensions, star and snow schemas. Expertise in database design, database normalization and writing SQL queries, PL / SQL- Stored Procedures, Functions, Triggers, Sequences, Indexes and Views etc.

Technologies requirement:

Oracle OBIEE 10, 11

Oracle OAS preferably not required

Oracle ODV

Oracle ODI 11g, 12c

Oracle BI Publisher

RDBMS like Oracle 11g, 12c

Extensive SQL and PL/SQL experience

HTML, XML and JSON

