Solutions Architect

Minimum Qualifications:
- TOGAF
- Minimum of a CCNP qualification (CCIE or CCDA would be ideal)
- Business related degree would be an advantage
Minimum Experience:
- 5 or more years of proven success in influencing senior technology leaders to drive change in a pre-sales, customer, or solutions focused role.
- Experience with Enterprise Architecture or Network Architecture pre-sales in a Network vendor or professional services environment.
Other Requirements:
- Must have own transport
Role / Responsibilities:
CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT
Tasks
- Engage with Customer executives to identify pain points and opportunities
- Understand the business strategy of the customer, effectively articulate how the company can enable and deliver value to their organization
KPIs
- Ensure customer satisfaction in managing expectations
- Contribute to the Product Roadmap, articulate scalable value in line with customer requirement and technical architecture.
PRE-SALE
Tasks
- Lead architecture and design
- engagements to ensure the company products and solutions meet Customer needs and expectation
- Support internal teams to deliver correct product and solutions, ensuring technical validation on sold solution versus solution to be delivered
- Continue to maintain technical executive relationships with customers throughout their journey
- Complete technical templates for customers.
KPIs
- Complex heterogenous solutions
- Digital Transformation
- Cloud Products/Services
- Enterprise Service Management
- Accurate and efficient communication between all stakeholders
- Address customer technical queries and complaints (Pre-deployment only)
- Accurate
- Increase ARPU
RFI/RFP PROPOSAL SOLUTION DIAGRAMS AND PROPOSAL DESIGN
Tasks
- Ensure all solutions are documented
- Assist in Sales technical and solution training
KPIs
- Positive feedback from Operations / delivery team on solutions sold
- Solutions to be stored on Intranet folder per Customer
ATTEND INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL MEETINGS
Tasks
- Attend client meets, present new product and technology offerings
- Support Product team on technical queries based on presentation
- Facilitate change management where applicable (internal and customer facing)
KPIs
- In-depth understanding of the company and vendor products & solutions
- Orders placed by Customers
- Positive feedback from attendees
ENGAGE CROSS-FUNCTIONALLY
Tasks
- Engage all departments relevant to customer lifecycle to influence outcomes in favour of delivering value to the campany and its customers
KPIs
- Decreased lead time and increased conversion rate
Competencies
Knowledge
- Excellent understanding of the architectural principles for software defined networks (SDN/ SDWAN) and cloud-based platforms
- Familiar with Enterprise and Industry Architecture frameworks
- Understanding of contract management and governance models
Skills
- Technical expertise in network services solution and product and including SDN, Cloud, MPLS and IP
- Design, implement and manage advanced architectures in an networking domain and integrate multiple systems or platforms
- Able to present architecture concepts, designs, and goals to Customers at all levels.
Behavioral
- Able to build business relationships, able to simplify complex concepts into compelling customer proposals
- Results driven
- Out-of-the-box innovative thinking, excellent problem-solving skills
- Passionate about researching current and emerging technologies and developing innovative solutions
Key Performance Areas:
- Customer Engagement 20%
- Pre-Sales 25%
- RFP / RFI document design 25%
- Attend internal / External stakeholders 20%
- Leverage and influence cross functional teams 10%