Solutions Architect

Aug 11, 2021

Minimum Qualifications:

  • TOGAF
  • Minimum of a CCNP qualification (CCIE or CCDA would be ideal)
  • Business related degree would be an advantage

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 or more years of proven success in influencing senior technology leaders to drive change in a pre-sales, customer, or solutions focused role.
  • Experience with Enterprise Architecture or Network Architecture pre-sales in a Network vendor or professional services environment.

Other Requirements:

  • Must have own transport

Role / Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT

Tasks

  • Engage with Customer executives to identify pain points and opportunities
  • Understand the business strategy of the customer, effectively articulate how the company can enable and deliver value to their organization

KPIs

  • Ensure customer satisfaction in managing expectations
  • Contribute to the Product Roadmap, articulate scalable value in line with customer requirement and technical architecture.

PRE-SALE

Tasks

  • Lead architecture and design
  • engagements to ensure the company products and solutions meet Customer needs and expectation
  • Support internal teams to deliver correct product and solutions, ensuring technical validation on sold solution versus solution to be delivered
  • Continue to maintain technical executive relationships with customers throughout their journey
  • Complete technical templates for customers.

KPIs

  • Complex heterogenous solutions
  • Digital Transformation
  • Cloud Products/Services
  • Enterprise Service Management
  • Accurate and efficient communication between all stakeholders
  • Address customer technical queries and complaints (Pre-deployment only)
  • Accurate
  • Increase ARPU

RFI/RFP PROPOSAL SOLUTION DIAGRAMS AND PROPOSAL DESIGN

Tasks

  • Ensure all solutions are documented
  • Assist in Sales technical and solution training

KPIs

  • Positive feedback from Operations / delivery team on solutions sold
  • Solutions to be stored on Intranet folder per Customer

ATTEND INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL MEETINGS

Tasks

  • Attend client meets, present new product and technology offerings
  • Support Product team on technical queries based on presentation
  • Facilitate change management where applicable (internal and customer facing)

KPIs

  • In-depth understanding of the company and vendor products & solutions
  • Orders placed by Customers
  • Positive feedback from attendees

ENGAGE CROSS-FUNCTIONALLY

Tasks

  • Engage all departments relevant to customer lifecycle to influence outcomes in favour of delivering value to the campany and its customers

KPIs

  • Decreased lead time and increased conversion rate

Competencies

Knowledge

  • Excellent understanding of the architectural principles for software defined networks (SDN/ SDWAN) and cloud-based platforms
  • Familiar with Enterprise and Industry Architecture frameworks
  • Understanding of contract management and governance models

Skills

  • Technical expertise in network services solution and product and including SDN, Cloud, MPLS and IP
  • Design, implement and manage advanced architectures in an networking domain and integrate multiple systems or platforms
  • Able to present architecture concepts, designs, and goals to Customers at all levels.

Behavioral

  • Able to build business relationships, able to simplify complex concepts into compelling customer proposals
  • Results driven
  • Out-of-the-box innovative thinking, excellent problem-solving skills
  • Passionate about researching current and emerging technologies and developing innovative solutions

Key Performance Areas:

  • Customer Engagement 20%
  • Pre-Sales 25%
  • RFP / RFI document design 25%
  • Attend internal / External stakeholders 20%
  • Leverage and influence cross functional teams 10%

Learn more/Apply for this position