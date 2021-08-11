Technical Solutions Architect

Aug 11, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 10+ years’ experience in computer business
  • Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS
  • Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
  • Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
  • Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
  • Supports license management of all used software
  • Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
  • Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
  • Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
  • Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
  • Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
  • Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
  • Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Architectural design of cloud-based solution spaces for mainframe applications
  • Transforming decoupling principles into flexible architectural solutions
  • Design reference architectural solutions based on clustered application cloud landing zones
  • Review architecture & system design and improve functionality.
  • Understanding of mainframe legacy DB and programming solutions
  • Collaborate with POC ext. Supplier
  • Modify and adjust architectural guidelines, target design principles and solution spaces based on POC results
  • Structuring appropriated feature teams in context of a migration factory approach
  • Change Data Capture Technologies for synchronisation/replicating Mainframe DB into cloud and integration into cloud integration layer
  • Review and present changes to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
  • System integration to and from other endpoints.
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices
  • AWS Cloud
  • Open API
  • Serverless development and support.
  • Automation concepts for DevOps based on architectural reference solution spaces
  • Service orientation following decoupling and modularisation principles

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)
  • Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA
  • Pub/Sub principles and technologies
  • DB2, IMS,
  • Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Cloud
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • EAI

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position