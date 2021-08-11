Technical Solutions Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

10+ years’ experience in computer business

Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS

Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks

Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Technical / Functional Skills:

Architectural design of cloud-based solution spaces for mainframe applications

Transforming decoupling principles into flexible architectural solutions

Design reference architectural solutions based on clustered application cloud landing zones

Review architecture & system design and improve functionality.

Understanding of mainframe legacy DB and programming solutions

Collaborate with POC ext. Supplier

Modify and adjust architectural guidelines, target design principles and solution spaces based on POC results

Structuring appropriated feature teams in context of a migration factory approach

Change Data Capture Technologies for synchronisation/replicating Mainframe DB into cloud and integration into cloud integration layer

Review and present changes to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.

System integration to and from other endpoints.

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices

AWS Cloud

Open API

Serverless development and support.

Automation concepts for DevOps based on architectural reference solution spaces

Service orientation following decoupling and modularisation principles

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)

Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA

Pub/Sub principles and technologies

DB2, IMS,

Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE

