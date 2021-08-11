An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Technical Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in computer business
- Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS
- Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Identifies new training requirements and conducts training of further CSDM team members
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
- Steers external provider teams for CSDM maintenance tasks
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Architectural design of cloud-based solution spaces for mainframe applications
- Transforming decoupling principles into flexible architectural solutions
- Design reference architectural solutions based on clustered application cloud landing zones
- Review architecture & system design and improve functionality.
- Understanding of mainframe legacy DB and programming solutions
- Collaborate with POC ext. Supplier
- Modify and adjust architectural guidelines, target design principles and solution spaces based on POC results
- Structuring appropriated feature teams in context of a migration factory approach
- Change Data Capture Technologies for synchronisation/replicating Mainframe DB into cloud and integration into cloud integration layer
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
- System integration to and from other endpoints.
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Experience in architecture principles, system integration, technical sizing, high availability aspects, integration best practices
- AWS Cloud
- Open API
- Serverless development and support.
- Automation concepts for DevOps based on architectural reference solution spaces
- Service orientation following decoupling and modularisation principles
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Cloud Architectures and technologies of known hyperscalers (AWS, Azure)
- Streaming Services and technologies like KAFKA
- Pub/Sub principles and technologies
- DB2, IMS,
- Java, COBOL, PL1, J2EE
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Cloud
- AWS
- Azure
- EAI
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years