Test Analyst at Parvana

About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Creating and completing test plans.

Performing test implementation within all test cycles.

Documenting all test plans / scenarios.

Documenting all bugs discovered during testing.

Testing of the system end to end.

Regression test script writing.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years experience in the financial industry.

Experience with Individual Life insurance required.

Experience working with the Software Development Life Cycle a must.

Ability to perform well under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Client services orientated.

Ability to understand business and functional requirements.

Knowledge of Gherkin Scripting language is advantageous.

