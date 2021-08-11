Web/UX Designer/Developer (JavaScript & Angular) QATB1306S at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens, Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number or Work Permit Holders may apply. International Company based in Midrand (listed on the FrankfurtStock Exchange) is recruiting a Web/UX Designer with a minimum of 3 years experience as a Web/UX Designer and 2 years experience with JavaScript and Angular. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

The design and UX (user experience) resource is responsible for responsive design of solution frontends based on the customer requirements received.

This includes the building of the HTML front end. Designs should provide a premium user experience.

Ability to document interactivity and functional requirements through wireframes, flowcharts, use cases.

Strong understanding of current web and mobile technologies (emphasis on responsive / adaptive for mobile).

Ability to translate customer insights and stakeholder feedback into meaningful improvements.

Ability to effectively work with remote stakeholders via clear, concise communication; must be able to construct and communicate effective arguments for methods and results and stimulating insights that will benefit users and the business.

Hands-on interaction design, user research and technology skills.

Someone who can define UX strategy, apply design principles and articulate the impact of UX on customer/business goals.

Have real interaction design ability is a must who can create professional level wireframes, who understands the nuances across desktop, tablet and mobile, and who understands the lean UX process inside and out.

Ability to build strong relationships with stakeholders, as well as with our customers and partners for the Brands websites and web applications, both new and existing, as well as defining design standards and interaction models that will be used throughout the company.

Must be able to illustrate strong understanding of information and interaction design, visual design, usability heuristics.

Must be an effective storyteller, someone who knows how to create user interfaces that will drive conversations with the customer in a meaningful way.

Someone who understands user behaviour as much as aesthetics.

Intuitive grasp on how aesthetics and creative design can trigger delightful emotions of users for a particular user interface.

Minimum RequirementsTechnical skills and experience required:

Business process analysis and translating to functional specs.

Translating functional specs to technical specs.

Database design.

Gulp.js/Grunt.js

Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource) is mandatory.

Working with JSON is mandatory.

Web Services.

Version Control and other developing tools, e.g. GIT.

Proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Knowledge of CSS processors such as LESS, SCSS, etc.

Knowledge of CSS and JavaScript Frameworks, e.g. Bootstrap, jQuery, etc.

Experience with design applications such as Adobe photoshop and Illustrator is beneficial.

Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

SEO principles is beneficial.

Requirements:

Matric plus Diploma in Graphic Design and/or Multimedia General IT and software development knowledge.

3 years experience as a Web/UX Designer and 2 years experience with JavaScript and Angular.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong presentation skills.

Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers.

Ability to work as part of a team, inter-dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

