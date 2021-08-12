Data Analyst

Aug 12, 2021

Location: Fontainebleau, Randburg, Gauteng.
Semi Remote

Required occasionally to travel to some of our remote branches within the country, of which Rustenburg, Welkom, and Carletonville are some of the most common ones.

About position:
You will form part of the data analytics reporting team working on reporting, specifically focused on the Mining Industry.

Minimum Requirements:
Applicants must be a South African resident or citizen
3-5 years experience in the following:

  • Python Programming
  • Pandas
  • Numpy
  • Plotly
  • XlsxWriter
  • Structured Query Language(SQL)
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Visualization
  • Tableau
  • Plotly Dash

Beneficial Skills:

  • Linux
  • Jasper Reports
  • Docker Containers
  • Bash scripting
  • Relational database and SQL experience
  • MySQL

Personal Skills:

  • Critical Thinking
  • Demonstrate strong communication and written skills using English
  • Fast learner

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • Python programming
  • Pandas
  • Numpy
  • Plotly
  • XlsxWriter
  • SQL
  • Data Visualization
  • Tableau
  • Linux
  • Jasper Reports
  • Docker Containers
  • Bash scripting
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position