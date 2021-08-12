Data Analyst

Location: Fontainebleau, Randburg, Gauteng.
Semi Remote
Required occasionally to travel to some of our remote branches within the country, of which Rustenburg, Welkom, and Carletonville are some of the most common ones.
About position:
You will form part of the data analytics reporting team working on reporting, specifically focused on the Mining Industry.
Minimum Requirements:
Applicants must be a South African resident or citizen
3-5 years experience in the following:
- Python Programming
- Pandas
- Numpy
- Plotly
- XlsxWriter
- Structured Query Language(SQL)
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Visualization
- Tableau
- Plotly Dash
Beneficial Skills:
- Linux
- Jasper Reports
- Docker Containers
- Bash scripting
- Relational database and SQL experience
- MySQL
Personal Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- Demonstrate strong communication and written skills using English
- Fast learner
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Python programming
- Pandas
- Numpy
- Plotly
- XlsxWriter
- SQL
- Data Visualization
- Tableau
- Linux
- Jasper Reports
- Docker Containers
- Bash scripting
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years