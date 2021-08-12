Data Analyst

Location: Fontainebleau, Randburg, Gauteng.

Semi Remote

Required occasionally to travel to some of our remote branches within the country, of which Rustenburg, Welkom, and Carletonville are some of the most common ones.

About position:

You will form part of the data analytics reporting team working on reporting, specifically focused on the Mining Industry.

Minimum Requirements:

Applicants must be a South African resident or citizen

3-5 years experience in the following:

Python Programming

Pandas

Numpy

Plotly

XlsxWriter

Structured Query Language(SQL)

Microsoft Excel

Data Visualization

Tableau

Plotly Dash

Beneficial Skills:

Linux

Jasper Reports

Docker Containers

Bash scripting

Relational database and SQL experience

MySQL

Personal Skills:

Critical Thinking

Demonstrate strong communication and written skills using English

Fast learner

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

