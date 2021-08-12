Dev Ops Engineer

Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent
- 3 – 5 years experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator (essential)
- Experience in a DevOps environment
- Insurance industry experience (desirable)
Responsibilities:
- Use Continuous Integration processes, tools and execution; includes test frameworks, code quality analysis.
- Use, promote, and support micro services to structure applications as a collection, making them independently deployable.
- Implement and maintain information security best practices for all production systems that run custom in-house applications.
- Implement deployment processes that entail packaging releases, pushing releases and executing installs.
- Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.
- Implement innovative initiatives aimed at speeding up or synchronising processes to create efficiencies.
- Work with DevOps Manager and team members to implement continuous integration pipelines.
- Define and automate release train pipelines, build resilient systems and create repeatable processes.
- Create / use centralised development tools to create autonomies of scale.
- Perform OS upgrades, patch installation, and application installations to ensure systems are optimised.
- Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.
- Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.
- Produce technical documentation to create an understanding of products and processes.
- Independently install, customise and integrate commercial software packages.
- Work with DevOps Manager and team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues, review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.
- Contribute to requirements, design and code reviews.
- Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.
- Contribute to solving technical design issues to create efficiencies.
- Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.
- Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.
Competencies Required:
- Interpreting Data
- Providing Insights
- Challenging Ideas
- Developing Expertise
- Generating Ideas
- Team Working
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Exploring Possibilities
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension