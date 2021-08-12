Dev Ops Engineer

Aug 12, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Relevant 3-year IT qualification or equivalent
  • 3 – 5 years experience as a Developer, Tester or System Administrator (essential)
  • Experience in a DevOps environment
  • Insurance industry experience (desirable)

Responsibilities:

  • Use Continuous Integration processes, tools and execution; includes test frameworks, code quality analysis.
  • Use, promote, and support micro services to structure applications as a collection, making them independently deployable.
  • Implement and maintain information security best practices for all production systems that run custom in-house applications.
  • Implement deployment processes that entail packaging releases, pushing releases and executing installs.
  • Create / use infrastructure for implementing, administering cloud services and deployments.
  • Implement innovative initiatives aimed at speeding up or synchronising processes to create efficiencies.
  • Work with DevOps Manager and team members to implement continuous integration pipelines.
  • Define and automate release train pipelines, build resilient systems and create repeatable processes.
  • Create / use centralised development tools to create autonomies of scale.
  • Perform OS upgrades, patch installation, and application installations to ensure systems are optimised.
  • Monitor infrastructure and services to maximise uptime.
  • Troubleshoot and help to resolve production issues to ensure systems and devices run smoothly.
  • Produce technical documentation to create an understanding of products and processes.
  • Independently install, customise and integrate commercial software packages.
  • Work with DevOps Manager and team members to conduct root cause analysis of issues, review new and existing code and/or perform unit testing.
  • Contribute to requirements, design and code reviews.
  • Identify ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.
  • Contribute to solving technical design issues to create efficiencies.
  • Work with DevOps Manager and team members to develop accurate work estimates on work packages.
  • Liaise with foundation, database and platform Subject Matter Experts to automate installations and enhance the monitoring and maintenance of their disciplines.

Competencies Required:

  • Interpreting Data
  • Providing Insights
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Developing Expertise
  • Generating Ideas
  • Team Working
  • Adopting Practical Approaches
  • Exploring Possibilities

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position