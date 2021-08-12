Developer – Mobile (iOS) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Building and maintaining a mobile eCommerce iOS application.
  • Migrating existing Objective C app to Swift.
  • Designing, developing and testing code written in Objective C/Swift.
  • Applying best practice and ensuring stability and security of the applications.
  • Monitoring and profiling application performance.
  • Taking part in daily stand-up.
  • Collaborating with multiple teams to design and develop an iOS mobile application.
  • Publishing applications to the Apple App Store.

Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience.
  • Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON).
  • Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and TableView life-cycles.
  • Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Knowledge and appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
  • Experience using GIT version control.
  • Experience developing in an Agile team environment.
  • Experience / knowledge of the following would be a bonus:
  • Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
  • Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
  • Any Android experience.

Desired Skills:

  • iOS
  • Developer
  • Mobile Developer

