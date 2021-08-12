Developer – Mobile (iOS) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Building and maintaining a mobile eCommerce iOS application.
- Migrating existing Objective C app to Swift.
- Designing, developing and testing code written in Objective C/Swift.
- Applying best practice and ensuring stability and security of the applications.
- Monitoring and profiling application performance.
- Taking part in daily stand-up.
- Collaborating with multiple teams to design and develop an iOS mobile application.
- Publishing applications to the Apple App Store.
Qualifications:
- Information Technology or Computer Science Degree.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience.
- Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs (JSON).
- Full understanding of the iOS application, view-controller and TableView life-cycles.
- Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Knowledge and appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.
- Experience using GIT version control.
- Experience developing in an Agile team environment.
- Experience / knowledge of the following would be a bonus:
- Experience with Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.
- Experience with Google Maps, Firebase & Braze.
- Any Android experience.
Desired Skills:
- iOS
- Developer
- Mobile Developer