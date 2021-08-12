Field Support Engineer

Aug 12, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.
  • Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.
  • User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
  • Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.
  • All calls which can be resolved remotely is redirected back to the remote support team.
  • Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed upon number of calls are resolved per day.
  • Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.
  • Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment are kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).
  • Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used.
  • Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.
  • Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure.
  • All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
  • Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause and to resolve problem by following correct technical routines.
  • Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.
  • HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.
  • Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.
  • Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within deadline provided.
  • Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time.
  • Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation.
  • All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individual in Call Management System.
  • Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.
  • Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves to all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • National Senior Certificate
  • A+ & N+
  • MCSE or Microsoft Equivalent

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Mobility Support qualification
  • Soft Skills

Experience required:

  • 5 Years practical in-service delivery; desk top support.
  • Experience in mobile device support
  • Experience in Network Support
  • Role Objective: To provide comprehensive deskside support to all EOHMS Contractual clients within the Operational Level agreement.

