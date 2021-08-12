Field Support Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.
- Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.
- User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision.
- Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.
- All calls which can be resolved remotely is redirected back to the remote support team.
- Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed upon number of calls are resolved per day.
- Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.
- Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment are kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/Charger/Cover).
- Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used.
- Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.
- Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure.
- All calls to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, to accurately interpret cause and to resolve problem by following correct technical routines.
- Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.
- HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.
- Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.
- Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within deadline provided.
- Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time.
- Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation.
- All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individual in Call Management System.
- Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.
- Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access and familiarizes themselves to all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- National Senior Certificate
- A+ & N+
- MCSE or Microsoft Equivalent
Preferred Qualifications:
- Mobility Support qualification
- Soft Skills
Experience required:
- 5 Years practical in-service delivery; desk top support.
- Experience in mobile device support
- Experience in Network Support
- Role Objective: To provide comprehensive deskside support to all EOHMS Contractual clients within the Operational Level agreement.