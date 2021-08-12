Finance Systems Analyst (ERP) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Purpose of the job

The Finance Systems Analyst for ERP is responsible for ensuring the finance systems for all ERP related activities are functioning adequately to enable the finance function to achieve their business requirements. The Finance Projects and Systemsfunction will act as an incubation hub to develop critical processes, functions or methodologies which, once defined and designed will be handed over to finance to execute.

This role will assist the Finance Projects and Systems manager by providing research and analysis of technological enablers, by developing and implementing the finance and information technology strategy and by providing super user assistance and training for the finance function. This role will have high engagement with the Finance CoEs and TFG Infotec.

Job Requirements

Skills and attributes

Understanding the integration of systems

Understanding systems maintenance

Knowledge of systems reporting

Analytical skills

Project management skills

Deadlines and results driven

Ability to work under pressure

Agility

Problem solving abilities

Good communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Experience

2 – 3 years functional experience in Finance Information Systems

Qualification

B Bsc (Finance) Information Systems, Bcom or NQF equivalent

SAP accreditation

Key Performance Areas

Conduct research, analysis and business requirements

Consult with the CoEs and Infotec to gain an understanding of the finance and information strategy;

Conduct research to identify key trends and technological enablers and provide feedback to the CoEs;

Assist the CoEs with technology design;

Engage with business to understand business needs and document the business requirements;

Manage and develop the project business cases.

Develop finance and information technology strategy implementation plan

Collaborate with Infotec on a project management plan to implement the strategy within the business;

Collaborate with TFG Infotec, on a 5-year implementation roadmap and communicate this to all stakeholders;

Consult with the CoEs to establish Finance technology governance models;

Participate in the Infotec technology governance models;

Participate in capability modelling with relevant third parties.

Conduct system maintenance, security and UAT

Review the requirements for the system maintenance checks and consult with the CoEs and all relevant stakeholders to gain more insight;

Create a plan for routine maintenance and document the list of proposed changes;

Conduct the user acceptance testing and identify errors within the system;

Identify the errors in system and provide feedback to TFG Infotec.

System support and training

Develop and maintain the user guides and manuals for financial systems (Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs);

Support of financial systems users;

Ensure the training of all financial systems users.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication

Engage with internal stakeholders and ensure close collaboration with the CoEs;

Work with the businesses to ensure readiness for the future state from a process, people and technology perspective;

Communicate with various internal and external stakeholders to apprise them of ‘what is changing’ and build awareness on the ‘To-Be’ state.

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

