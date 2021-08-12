Internal Sales Applications Engineer â€“ Electrica

Aug 12, 2021

A large international electrical engineering company based in Johannesburg requires the above in their surge and lightning protection division.

Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum Electrical Diploma is essential.
  • 3 years experience within the electrical equipment industry selling into mining/manufacturing/power is preferred.
  • Customer services experience preferred.
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills are essential.
  • Computer literacy with knowledge of MS Office is essential.
  • E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Developing and implementing sustainable customer relationship strategies enabling sales growth.
  • Managing and delivering on technical queries with regards to specialised existing and new products.
  • Preparing purchase orders and issuing credit notes.
  • Ensure good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.
  • Liaise and attend meetings with customers and address any queries.
  • Participating in the development of new products or improvement of existing products to customers within the industry.
  • Assisting the sales team in negotiating market segments and areas of new potential clients.
  • Achieving and exceeding the sales targets and establishing innovative ideas to increase sales.
  • Ensuring quotations are communicated effectively to customers and distributions.
  • Attending to customer enquiries and resolving issues in a professional manner.
  • Compiling quotations and following-up on orders.
Salary package is negotiable based on level of experience.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

