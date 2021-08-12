Internal Sales Applications Engineer â€“ Electrica

A large international electrical engineering company based in Johannesburg requires the above in their surge and lightning protection division.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Electrical Diploma is essential.

3 years experience within the electrical equipment industry selling into mining/manufacturing/power is preferred.

Customer services experience preferred.

Excellent communication and presentation skills are essential.

Computer literacy with knowledge of MS Office is essential.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Developing and implementing sustainable customer relationship strategies enabling sales growth.

Managing and delivering on technical queries with regards to specialised existing and new products.

Preparing purchase orders and issuing credit notes.

Ensure good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to customers.

Liaise and attend meetings with customers and address any queries.

Participating in the development of new products or improvement of existing products to customers within the industry.

Assisting the sales team in negotiating market segments and areas of new potential clients.

Achieving and exceeding the sales targets and establishing innovative ideas to increase sales.

Ensuring quotations are communicated effectively to customers and distributions.

Attending to customer enquiries and resolving issues in a professional manner.

Compiling quotations and following-up on orders.

Salary package is negotiable based on level of experience.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

