Onsite Support Engineer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Respond to allocated customer incidents (hardware, software and connectivity) and service requests and manage through to a successful resolution within agreed service levels.
- Deliver desk-side support services to the customer in line with agreed project timescales and service levels.
- Deliver hard and soft break fix services for laptops and desktops across the customer site portfolio.
- Provide standard and approved hardware and software (operating systems and standard office applications) support and maintenance on Desktop Devices, iPad and iPhone for their entire lifecycle (including the remote management of Desktop Devices using appropriate tools).
- Support, manage and maintain the configuration and installation of the Desktop, including patch updates and hardware replacements.
- Identify and obtain from the vendor any spares required to respond to incidents and ensure that the customer is kept informed of any resulting delays.
- Monitor security profiles and anti-virus software on all Desktop Devices and take appropriate action in the event of non-compliance with security requirements.
- Ensure that each Desktop Device is installed with the appropriate Desktop image.
- Provide onsite smart hands support for remote support teams
- Pro-active incident detection Line of Sight and tech bar??s
- Preform user level training as and when required
- Create and update Knowledge Base articles as and when required
- Contribute to the Service Improvement process
- Diagnoses errors or technical problems and determines proper solutions
- Creates workaround procedures when standard procedures have failed and ensures issues are resolved.
- Work with 3rd party contracting companies to test/replace/repair any issues related to equipment such as UPS / HVAC .etc.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- MCSA
- Soft Skills
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL is advantageous
- Mobility Support
- HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous
Experience required:
- Previous experience of working onsite providing
- Desktop Support ideally 3-4 years
- Previous experience in working in the Airport environment would be advantageous but not essential.
- Knowledge of SCCM and ServiceNow ticket management system would be advantageous but not essential