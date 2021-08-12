Senior Business Analyst

Aug 12, 2021

Our client is a successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and Machine Learning techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their international clients.

This is a strategic, client-facing role and each project/task requires intrinsicproblem solving skills, so you need to be more of generalist – able to adapt quickly and have strong problem solving skills.

We are looking for diverse skills and a mix of:

  • Strong communication skills and client facing experience – i.e. 2 – 3 years consulting experience or in a leadership role
  • Technical education/background – i.e. engineers, actuaries, financial management etc.
  • Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.
  • Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)

Other experience required:

  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • 5+ Years solid experience
  • Entrepreneurial and adaptable
  • Collaborative team player
  • Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

You would typically be solving these kind of problems:

Supporting the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of development:

  • Act as a thought partner to Product Owners during prioritisation discussions
  • Write user stories, user acceptance criteria, perform user story mapping and validate existing user stories/features
  • Support the management of the backlog, sprint planning and the ‘Continuous Discovery’ process – incl. being familiar with DevOps tools
  • Own the detail behind all the user stories
  • Support the Dev Team with specific requirements and market research (especially the Product Owners and Tech Leads)

Supporting User Engagement:

  • User and stakeholder mapping (including persona development)
  • Build stakeholder engagement planning and write-up meetings/actions
  • Build relationship with change managers and support activities – e.g. reach and relevance for products or training
  • Collect feedback from users (support business change) – e.g. running employee satisfaction surveys and track uptake
  • Facilitating the feedback loop from users to the rest of the squad (supporting the PO) – i.e. raising potential product changes, raising pain points, collecting bugs, offering UI/UX guidance

Supporting Value Determination:

  • Support the Product Owner to update the value framework for the squad/domain
  • Apply the framework to the squad and track value where possible – i.e. measure KPIs etc.
  • Support the preparation for value reviews – i.e. business case reviews

Testing:

  • Perform/facilitate ongoing user acceptance testing (working with users to test correctness where domain knowledge is needed and in line with the user acceptance criteria)
  • Perform ad-hoc testing

Performing Supplementary Technical Analysis:

  • Understanding (and building if required) As-Is and To-Be processes
  • Supporting data source mapping and/or technical architecture discussions
  • Performing analysis related to the domain – i.e. mapping of calculation steps or metrics etc.

Desired Skills:

  • business analyis
  • agile
  • product owner
  • problem solving
  • adaptable
  • business metrics
  • digital
  • Client Liaison
  • user stories
  • Stakeholder Engagement
  • business case reviews
  • team player
  • To-be process
  • As-is process
  • Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance bonus
  • Learning budget
  • 20 days leave
  • study leave

Learn more/Apply for this position