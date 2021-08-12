Senior Business Analyst

Our client is a successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and Machine Learning techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their international clients.
This is a strategic, client-facing role and each project/task requires intrinsicproblem solving skills, so you need to be more of generalist – able to adapt quickly and have strong problem solving skills.
We are looking for diverse skills and a mix of:
- Strong communication skills and client facing experience – i.e. 2 – 3 years consulting experience or in a leadership role
- Technical education/background – i.e. engineers, actuaries, financial management etc.
- Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.
- Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)
Other experience required:
- Strong problem-solving skills
- 5+ Years solid experience
- Entrepreneurial and adaptable
- Collaborative team player
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
You would typically be solving these kind of problems:
Supporting the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of development:
- Act as a thought partner to Product Owners during prioritisation discussions
- Write user stories, user acceptance criteria, perform user story mapping and validate existing user stories/features
- Support the management of the backlog, sprint planning and the ‘Continuous Discovery’ process – incl. being familiar with DevOps tools
- Own the detail behind all the user stories
- Support the Dev Team with specific requirements and market research (especially the Product Owners and Tech Leads)
Supporting User Engagement:
- User and stakeholder mapping (including persona development)
- Build stakeholder engagement planning and write-up meetings/actions
- Build relationship with change managers and support activities – e.g. reach and relevance for products or training
- Collect feedback from users (support business change) – e.g. running employee satisfaction surveys and track uptake
- Facilitating the feedback loop from users to the rest of the squad (supporting the PO) – i.e. raising potential product changes, raising pain points, collecting bugs, offering UI/UX guidance
Supporting Value Determination:
- Support the Product Owner to update the value framework for the squad/domain
- Apply the framework to the squad and track value where possible – i.e. measure KPIs etc.
- Support the preparation for value reviews – i.e. business case reviews
Testing:
- Perform/facilitate ongoing user acceptance testing (working with users to test correctness where domain knowledge is needed and in line with the user acceptance criteria)
- Perform ad-hoc testing
Performing Supplementary Technical Analysis:
- Understanding (and building if required) As-Is and To-Be processes
- Supporting data source mapping and/or technical architecture discussions
- Performing analysis related to the domain – i.e. mapping of calculation steps or metrics etc.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance bonus
- Learning budget
- 20 days leave
- study leave