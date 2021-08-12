Senior Business Analyst

Our client is a successful data-science focused organisation applying the latest in AI and Machine Learning techniques to massive amounts of real world data generated by their international clients.

This is a strategic, client-facing role and each project/task requires intrinsicproblem solving skills, so you need to be more of generalist – able to adapt quickly and have strong problem solving skills.

We are looking for diverse skills and a mix of:

Strong communication skills and client facing experience – i.e. 2 – 3 years consulting experience or in a leadership role

Technical education/background – i.e. engineers, actuaries, financial management etc.

Passion or strong skills in digital – i.e. programming, data science etc.

Strong Agile toolkit or awareness – i.e. Product Owner/Business Analyst experience at a startup or large corporate (PO/scrum master/Agile certification is a plus)

Other experience required:

Strong problem-solving skills

5+ Years solid experience

Entrepreneurial and adaptable

Collaborative team player

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

You would typically be solving these kind of problems:

Supporting the ‘what’ and ‘why’ of development:

Act as a thought partner to Product Owners during prioritisation discussions

Write user stories, user acceptance criteria, perform user story mapping and validate existing user stories/features

Support the management of the backlog, sprint planning and the ‘Continuous Discovery’ process – incl. being familiar with DevOps tools

Own the detail behind all the user stories

Support the Dev Team with specific requirements and market research (especially the Product Owners and Tech Leads)

Supporting User Engagement:

User and stakeholder mapping (including persona development)

Build stakeholder engagement planning and write-up meetings/actions

Build relationship with change managers and support activities – e.g. reach and relevance for products or training

Collect feedback from users (support business change) – e.g. running employee satisfaction surveys and track uptake

Facilitating the feedback loop from users to the rest of the squad (supporting the PO) – i.e. raising potential product changes, raising pain points, collecting bugs, offering UI/UX guidance

Supporting Value Determination:

Support the Product Owner to update the value framework for the squad/domain

Apply the framework to the squad and track value where possible – i.e. measure KPIs etc.

Support the preparation for value reviews – i.e. business case reviews

Testing:

Perform/facilitate ongoing user acceptance testing (working with users to test correctness where domain knowledge is needed and in line with the user acceptance criteria)

Perform ad-hoc testing

Performing Supplementary Technical Analysis:

Understanding (and building if required) As-Is and To-Be processes

Supporting data source mapping and/or technical architecture discussions

Performing analysis related to the domain – i.e. mapping of calculation steps or metrics etc.

Desired Skills:

business analyis

agile

product owner

problem solving

adaptable

business metrics

digital

Client Liaison

user stories

Stakeholder Engagement

business case reviews

team player

To-be process

As-is process

Requirements Gathering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance bonus

Learning budget

20 days leave

study leave

