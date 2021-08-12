Test Analyst at Universal Healthcare

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Planning and Analysis of Test Cases
- Define Environments and Technical Requirements
- Test Execution
- Error Management
- User Acceptance Training and Handover
- Documentation and Administration
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- Tertiary education – B Sc or B Com Informatics or Computer Science (maths as a subject preferred) required
- Course in Software Quality Assurance, Testing Techniques and Testing Life cycle an advantage
BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE
- Programming background is an advantage – e.g PHP, Cobol,RPG, Delphi, C# -preferred but C++, Java, VB will be acceptable
- Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous
- Working knowledge of XML is advantageous..
- Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required
- Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential
- DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous: SQL query experience, Working knowledge of database functionality and application, Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them. Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing
- Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated: MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related, Package (SQL skills required), MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc) ODBC and BDE an advantage
- Demonstrable EDI experience – specifically X12 EDI, USA HIPAA Implementation Guides is advantageous
- Creation / execution / testing of EDI and USA HIPAA implementation guides is advantageous
- Working with code sets eg. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous
- TCP / IP knowledge
- Testing using SSL and encryption
- Testing HTML
- Testing using Spec Builder an advantage
PLATFORM EXPERIENCE
- Iseries
- Stratus
- Linux – Administration and user knowledge
- Unix
- Windows (95, 2000, XP, VISTA, 8)
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Unix
- Testing HTML
- scripting language
- XML
- Cobol
- PHP
- RPG
- Delphi
- C#
- C++
- Java
- VB
- SQL query
About The Employer:
Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader within the South African healthcare industry. Through our evidence-based integrated healthcare services, we aim to facilitate access to healthcare for more individuals. Universal Healthcare’s integrated services include health insurance administration, corporate health and employee wellness programs, managed care, occupational health programs, an extensive network of healthcare professionals/providers, and health insurance, including gap coverage, among others If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good, and engage in a fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you. Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.
Employer & Job Benefits:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Annual Bonus