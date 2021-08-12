Test Analyst at Universal Healthcare

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Planning and Analysis of Test Cases

Define Environments and Technical Requirements

Test Execution

Error Management

User Acceptance Training and Handover

Documentation and Administration

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Tertiary education – B Sc or B Com Informatics or Computer Science (maths as a subject preferred) required

Course in Software Quality Assurance, Testing Techniques and Testing Life cycle an advantage

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE

Programming background is an advantage – e.g PHP, Cobol,RPG, Delphi, C# -preferred but C++, Java, VB will be acceptable

Working knowledge of a scripting language is advantageous

Working knowledge of XML is advantageous..

Working knowledge of integrated systems architecture (e.g. front-end vs. back-end. Client vs. server, two-tier and three-tier systems, real-time vs. batch, etc.) is required

Working knowledge of networks and different communication devices are essential

DB experience in some of the following areas will be advantageous: SQL query experience, Working knowledge of database functionality and application, Working knowledge of flow diagrams and creating them. Exposure to testing methodologies, Test Case design experience, Project planning – testing

Working knowledge of various software packages AND how they can be integrated: MS Word(advanced), MS Excel, MS Projects, Visio, Client Access , SQL Explorer or related, Package (SQL skills required), MS Outlook (e-mail, meeting scheduling etc) ODBC and BDE an advantage

Demonstrable EDI experience – specifically X12 EDI, USA HIPAA Implementation Guides is advantageous

Creation / execution / testing of EDI and USA HIPAA implementation guides is advantageous

Working with code sets eg. X12 ; CPT4; ICD-9; HCPCS, others is advantageous

TCP / IP knowledge

Testing using SSL and encryption

Testing HTML

Testing using Spec Builder an advantage

PLATFORM EXPERIENCE

Iseries

Stratus

Linux – Administration and user knowledge

Unix

Windows (95, 2000, XP, VISTA, 8)

Desired Skills:

Linux

Unix

Testing HTML

scripting language

XML

Cobol

PHP

RPG

Delphi

C#

C++

Java

VB

SQL query

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader within the South African healthcare industry. Through our evidence-based integrated healthcare services, we aim to facilitate access to healthcare for more individuals. Universal Healthcare’s integrated services include health insurance administration, corporate health and employee wellness programs, managed care, occupational health programs, an extensive network of healthcare professionals/providers, and health insurance, including gap coverage, among others If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good, and engage in a fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you. Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position