Angular Front-End Developer – e-commerce

Aug 13, 2021

Description:

  • Bachelors degree in computer science, computer engineering or similar.
  • Experience implementing front-end and back-end JavaScript applications.
  • e-Commerce experience
  • Experience writing code that interacts with a complex back-end through RESTful APIs
  • Excellent communication skills.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 1-year previous work experience as an AngularJS developer, designing and developing user interfaces using AngularJS best practices.
  • Proficient in Fully Responsive Web Applications
  • Proficient in CSS, HTML, and writing cross-browser compatible code.
  • Knowledge of JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks, specifically including AngularJS.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Critical thinker and good problem-solver.
  • Able to design, build and maintain high performance, reusable and reliable code and unit tests

