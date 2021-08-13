Description:
We require an experience Angular Web Developer for our client in the banking industry. The Web Developer will need to have HTML, JavaScript, Angular and CSS experience
Requirements:
Required (not-negotiable):
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
- Angular Developer certified
- Web Development certified
Advantageous (nice to have):
- Bachelors Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology, or Information Systems as area of specialization or equivalent
- Back base certified
Experience:
Required (not-negotiable):
- A minimum of 48 months HTML experience
- A minimum of 48 months JavaScript experience
- A minimum of 48 months CSS experience
- Experience working in a cross-functional agile team
- Proficiency in technical architecture and high-level design, as well as test driven development
Advantageous (nice to have):
- GitHub Actions / Microsoft Azure DevOps / AWS Code Pipeline
- E2E testing frameworks such as Cypress
- Experience in web analytics e.g., Firebase analytics, Google Analytics
- Banking or financial industry experience