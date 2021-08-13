Angular Web Developer

Description:

We require an experience Angular Web Developer for our client in the banking industry. The Web Developer will need to have HTML, JavaScript, Angular and CSS experience

Requirements:

Required (not-negotiable):

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Angular Developer certified

Web Development certified

Advantageous (nice to have):

Bachelors Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology, or Information Systems as area of specialization or equivalent

Back base certified

Experience:

Required (not-negotiable):

A minimum of 48 months HTML experience

A minimum of 48 months JavaScript experience

A minimum of 48 months CSS experience

Experience working in a cross-functional agile team

Proficiency in technical architecture and high-level design, as well as test driven development

Advantageous (nice to have):

GitHub Actions / Microsoft Azure DevOps / AWS Code Pipeline

E2E testing frameworks such as Cypress

Experience in web analytics e.g., Firebase analytics, Google Analytics

Banking or financial industry experience

Learn more/Apply for this position