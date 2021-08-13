Angular Web Developer

Description:

We require an experience Angular Web Developer for our client in the banking industry. The Web Developer will need to have HTML, JavaScript, Angular and CSS experience

Requirements:

Required (not-negotiable):

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
  • Angular Developer certified
  • Web Development certified

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • Bachelors Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology, or Information Systems as area of specialization or equivalent
  • Back base certified

Experience:

Required (not-negotiable):

  • A minimum of 48 months HTML experience
  • A minimum of 48 months JavaScript experience
  • A minimum of 48 months CSS experience
  • Experience working in a cross-functional agile team
  • Proficiency in technical architecture and high-level design, as well as test driven development

Advantageous (nice to have):

  • GitHub Actions / Microsoft Azure DevOps / AWS Code Pipeline
  • E2E testing frameworks such as Cypress
  • Experience in web analytics e.g., Firebase analytics, Google Analytics
  • Banking or financial industry experience

Learn more/Apply for this position