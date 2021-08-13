Business Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

Reporting to the Head of Group Commercial / Operational Finance, your main responsibilities will include, the management and analysis of the pricing and profitability function within the Commercial Finance department, as well as sales administration:

Job Responsibilities:

Direct support to sales teams and management with regards to pricing; margin analysis; sales reports and various ad-hoc requirements

Provide management with the timely and accurate information on the financial performance, down to product level

Establishment of dealing parameter for sales team

Compilation of yearly price lists when increases taken in conjunction with relevant contributions

Monthly and Bi-Weekly collation and review of market pricing, with feedback to the business

Completion of Commercial information with regards to new/existing product developments

Calculations and presentation of respective national sales activities as well as new business tenders, including pricing proposals and profit realizations

Oversight of the orders process function in conjunction with order department

Oversight and management of all pricing functions in conjunction with pricing department, ensuring pricing and promotions are accurately maintained in Syspro’s Trade Promotion Module, as well as external Distributer systems

Oversight of administration of price claims and claims back from distributers and monthly reporting thereof

Oversight of all Selling and distribution cost buckets

Completion and review of budgets and quarterly forecast, weekly estimates

Completion of Board reports in quarterly basis

Our Ideal Candidate should have the following:

Minimum B Com degree

Relevant experience in the FMCG environment

Excellent communication skills

Computer literate (Advanced Excel)

Excellent problem-solving

High level of numeracy

High level of attention to detail

Detailed knowledge of SYSPRO, Cognos will be beneficiary

All information provided by candidates will be verified. Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Employment Equity:

This position will be filled in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Sales reports

Pricing and Profitability

Margin Analysis

Cognos

SYSPRO

FMCG industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

