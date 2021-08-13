Data Engineer

Purpose of Role:

To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements

To analyse business or system requirements and data to enhance understanding of the environment

Participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation (technical specification) for new and existing products and systems

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Development & Design

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical specification through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements.

Apply analysis requirements for product & system development according to development best practice standards, the Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC) and agile process to:

Develop enhancements for existing products to requirements.

Develop rational database systems to the required standard and as contracted with the team.

Provide implementation instructions to the team for any new developments.

Testing

Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments

Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Fix minor and major bugs for the products

Fix escalated bugs for existing products

Provide support to the development, QA and production environments including stand-by duties; responding to and resolving issues.

Projects

Provision Data Engineering support for specific value stream projects through the design and development of new products:

Assist the Architect with the compilation of the Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using Unified Mark-up Language (UML.)

Provide technical input to the Architect during the compilation of technical specifications for new and existing products and services.

Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards

Develop rational database systems

Provide implementation instructions for new developments

Desired Experience & Qualification

A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis

OR

At least 6 – 8 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis.

Key Competencies:

Deciding and Initiating Action, Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Planning and Organising, Relating and Networking, Formulating Strategies and Concepts, Learning and Researching, Leading & Supervising.

Is a recognised specialist and advisor in Data analysis and synthesis, Data development process, Data integration design and Data modelling including user needs, generation of ideas, methods, tools and leading or guiding others in best practice use.

Desired Skills:

Data analysis and synthesis

Data integration design and Data modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position