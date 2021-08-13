Data Engineer

The job holder has daily liaison with external service providers (i.e. software vendors)

(i.e. software vendors) The job holder operates within the following internal policies : Information Management Policy Information Security Policy IT Governance Policy Data Governance framework and policies

: The job holder must adhere to internal Data Product Lifecycle and Data engineering best practices)

The job holder will liaise with various internal departments : Other functions within the Data & Analytics team Capitec business departments: value stream or project specific

Development & Design

Testing

Projects

Research and continuous improvement

The role of Data Engineer involves generic technical tasks and responsibilities. There are distinct levels within the job which are defined by experience, skills, autonomy and the level at which the incumbent operates and contributes. Three levels have been identified for the function: Level I, Level II and Level III.

Level III is sometimes referred to as Analyst Developer in the industry.

Generic tasks and responsibilities:

Development & Design

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical specification through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements.

Apply analysis requirements for product & system development according to development best practice standards, the Data Product Life Cycle (DPLC) and CB Way of Work (WoW) agile process to: Develop enhancements for existing products to requirements. Develop rational database systems to the required standard and as contracted with the team in terms of the WoW.

Provide implementation instructions to the team for any new developments.

Testing

Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments in line with the DPLC.

Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas

Fix minor and major bugs for the products in the D&A environment

Fix escalated bugs for existing products in the D&A environment from provided technical specifications

Provide support to the development, QA and production environments including stand-by duties; responding to and resolving issues.

Projects

Provision Data Engineering support for specific value stream projects through the design and development of new products:

Gain an understanding of the functional description and technical specification through guidance from the Architect, ensuring clear understanding of requirements. Assist the Architect with the compilation of the Technical Specification (solution design documentation) using Unified Mark-up Language (UML.) Provide technical input to the Architect during the compilation of technical specifications for new and existing products and services.

Use the Technical Specification for product & system development according to development & best practice standards Develop rational database systems

Provide implementation instructions for new developments

Level I & II: Develop new products for specific projects with guidance from the project technical lead.

Develop new products for specific projects with guidance from the project technical lead. Level III : Perform as the technical lead on projects: Provide technical expertise and input with regards to D&A during projects Provide guidance to junior data engineers wrt D&A during projects

Perform as the technical lead on projects:

Research and Continuous improvement

Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect

Level I: Collaborate during knowledge transfer process

Collaborate during knowledge transfer process Level II & III: Coordinate handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process

Coordinate handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge about the D&A database and data warehouse environment.

Stay current with developments in areas of technology that are relevant to the D&A environment (i.e. MS SQL, Database servers, Source control tools, Testing tools, bug tracking tools, etc)

Grade 12 A relevant 3 year tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) and at least 2 years proven experience within management information systems / systems analysis At least 2 – 4 years proven experience within management information systems / system analysis. Works at a level in which the processes are defined and decision making is restricted to the procedures. The incumbent will refer to more senior Data Engineers for guidance.

Experience on the job is necessary to enable the incumbent to make satisfactory decisions about unforeseen circumstances.

Key Competencies : Applying Expertise and Technology, Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations, Following Instructions and Procedures, Learning and Researching.



