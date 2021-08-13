Java Analyst Developer

Aug 13, 2021

  • Ensure that there is a constant knowledge transfer to SARB staff
  • Describe complex business processes
  • Ensure that all solutions and data sources are appropriately integrated
  • Continuously validate that proposed solutions will satisfy the customer’s requirements
  • Apply best practices, industry standards
  • Do system configuration
  • Participate in new development discussion and analysis
  • Compile Timeline documents
  • Compile Deployment documents and manage deployments
  • Compile Release Notes
  • Compile Change Request documentation
  • Perform developer testing
  • Provide limited Infrastructure Support

After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises

  • A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
  • Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level
  • Java SE and Java EE software development
  • Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)
  • XML, XSD and XSLT
  • Web Services
  • C# knowledge
  • Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions
  • Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

