Java Analyst Developer

- Ensure that there is a constant knowledge transfer to SARB staff
- Describe complex business processes
- Ensure that all solutions and data sources are appropriately integrated
- Continuously validate that proposed solutions will satisfy the customer’s requirements
- Apply best practices, industry standards
- Do system configuration
- Participate in new development discussion and analysis
- Compile Timeline documents
- Compile Deployment documents and manage deployments
- Compile Release Notes
- Compile Change Request documentation
- Perform developer testing
- Provide limited Infrastructure Support
After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises
- A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
- Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level
- Java SE and Java EE software development
- Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)
- XML, XSD and XSLT
- Web Services
- C# knowledge
- A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)
- Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions
- Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill