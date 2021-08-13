Java Analyst Developer

Ensure that there is a constant knowledge transfer to SARB staff

Describe complex business processes

Ensure that all solutions and data sources are appropriately integrated

Continuously validate that proposed solutions will satisfy the customer’s requirements

Apply best practices, industry standards

Do system configuration

Participate in new development discussion and analysis

Compile Timeline documents

Compile Deployment documents and manage deployments

Compile Release Notes

Compile Change Request documentation

Perform developer testing

Provide limited Infrastructure Support

After hours standby and attendance of business continuity exercises

A relevant degree (BSc, BTech or BCom Informatica)

Minimum 7 years experience for intermediate and minimum 5 years experience for senior level

Java SE and Java EE software development

Database design and development (Oracle Database and MS SQL Server)

XML, XSD and XSLT

Web Services

C# knowledge

Advanced ability to design/architect and develop IT solutions

Quality assurance, testing and release management knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement legislation and governance, risk and compliance knowledge and skill

