Project Manager

The successful candidate shall have relevant experience in the role of Project Manager at all stages of industrial construction projects from pre-FEED / FEED to commissioning stage. Experience at operation stage will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

Drawing up a detailed Project Schedule;

Assistance in drawing up a procurement plan;

Interaction with local suppliers and contractors;

Participation in preparation of documents for participation in tenders (REIPPPP, private PPA’s);

Preparation and approval of contracts with contractors and internal departments;

Participation in obtaining permits and approvals in accordance with SA law;

Monitoring the execution of contracts;

Participation in the management of expenditures of funds for projects in accordance with the approved budgets, making adjustments to the budget if necessary;

Forecasting the implementation of the Project schedule and updating;

Control over the provision of primary documentation by counterparties and the organization of subsequent document flow with external and internal counterparties;

Organization of the process of transferring customer-supplied equipment and materials;

Initiation and control of claim work within the framework of the execution of contracts;

Organization of the commissioning of the facility, including participation in commissions and obtaining the necessary positive opinions from the regulatory authorities;

Conducting business correspondence with contractors as part of the project

Formation of interim and final reports on projects;

Fulfillment of other orders of the Director in the framework of project implementation.

Participation in potential projects sites visits;

Assistance (technical assistance, coordination) in new projects acquisition processes;

Assistance in project portfolio extension.

Assistance in PV modules assemble line local organization.

Requirements:

Higher education, specialization in the field of Energy, Industrial Construction.

Additional education: Project management.

5+ years relevant experience as Project Manager in Energy or Industrial construction projects.

Very welcomed experience in Companies successfully implemented utility-scale PV projects development in South Africa.

High level of organizational and management skills.

Understanding and knowledge of development process in SA from “green field” to “ready-to-build”.

Strong experience in the processes of utility-scale energy projects (PV) turn-key implementation.

Strong skills in contractual procedures: procurement, service agreements, etc.

Understanding of the PV plants and HV facilities construction technology.

Work experience on the side of EPC / Developer, participating in utility-scale PV projects in SA.

Computer Skills (Advanced User): MS Word; MS Excel; MS Outlook; MS Project; AutoCAD (preferable).

Knowledge of languages: English – fluent/native, Afrikaans – desirable.

Possibility of business trips, frequency: up to 3-5 times a month

Work conditions:

Location – Cape Town, South Africa

Monday-Friday, 9 am – 6 pm, overtime is possible

Long-term employment contract

Salary upon interview results

Annual bonus

Compensation for travel expenses

About The Employer:

Our Client is the largest cells-to-module PV manufacturer in Europe, with current production capacity 340 MW/year.

Our Client’s activity is focused on the high-tech manufacturing of PV cells and modules based on one of the most innovative technology and sales of green energy from its own utility-scale solar parks.

Our Client starts a new Plant Construction Project in South Africa and now establishes its representative office in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position