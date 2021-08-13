The successful candidate shall have relevant experience in the role of Project Manager at all stages of industrial construction projects from pre-FEED / FEED to commissioning stage. Experience at operation stage will be an advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Drawing up a detailed Project Schedule;
- Assistance in drawing up a procurement plan;
- Interaction with local suppliers and contractors;
- Participation in preparation of documents for participation in tenders (REIPPPP, private PPA’s);
- Preparation and approval of contracts with contractors and internal departments;
- Participation in obtaining permits and approvals in accordance with SA law;
- Monitoring the execution of contracts;
- Participation in the management of expenditures of funds for projects in accordance with the approved budgets, making adjustments to the budget if necessary;
- Forecasting the implementation of the Project schedule and updating;
- Control over the provision of primary documentation by counterparties and the organization of subsequent document flow with external and internal counterparties;
- Organization of the process of transferring customer-supplied equipment and materials;
- Initiation and control of claim work within the framework of the execution of contracts;
- Organization of the commissioning of the facility, including participation in commissions and obtaining the necessary positive opinions from the regulatory authorities;
- Conducting business correspondence with contractors as part of the project
- Formation of interim and final reports on projects;
- Fulfillment of other orders of the Director in the framework of project implementation.
- Participation in potential projects sites visits;
- Assistance (technical assistance, coordination) in new projects acquisition processes;
- Assistance in project portfolio extension.
- Assistance in PV modules assemble line local organization.
Requirements:
- Higher education, specialization in the field of Energy, Industrial Construction.
- Additional education: Project management.
- 5+ years relevant experience as Project Manager in Energy or Industrial construction projects.
- Very welcomed experience in Companies successfully implemented utility-scale PV projects development in South Africa.
- High level of organizational and management skills.
- Understanding and knowledge of development process in SA from “green field” to “ready-to-build”.
- Strong experience in the processes of utility-scale energy projects (PV) turn-key implementation.
- Strong skills in contractual procedures: procurement, service agreements, etc.
- Understanding of the PV plants and HV facilities construction technology.
- Work experience on the side of EPC / Developer, participating in utility-scale PV projects in SA.
- Computer Skills (Advanced User): MS Word; MS Excel; MS Outlook; MS Project; AutoCAD (preferable).
- Knowledge of languages: English – fluent/native, Afrikaans – desirable.
- Possibility of business trips, frequency: up to 3-5 times a month
Work conditions:
- Location – Cape Town, South Africa
- Monday-Friday, 9 am – 6 pm, overtime is possible
- Long-term employment contract
- Salary upon interview results
- Annual bonus
- Compensation for travel expenses
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- energy
- PV
About The Employer:
Our Client is the largest cells-to-module PV manufacturer in Europe, with current production capacity 340 MW/year.
Our Client’s activity is focused on the high-tech manufacturing of PV cells and modules based on one of the most innovative technology and sales of green energy from its own utility-scale solar parks.
Our Client starts a new Plant Construction Project in South Africa and now establishes its representative office in Cape Town.