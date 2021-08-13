Project Manager

Aug 13, 2021

The successful candidate shall have relevant experience in the role of Project Manager at all stages of industrial construction projects from pre-FEED / FEED to commissioning stage. Experience at operation stage will be an advantage.

Responsibilities:

  • Drawing up a detailed Project Schedule;
  • Assistance in drawing up a procurement plan;
  • Interaction with local suppliers and contractors;
  • Participation in preparation of documents for participation in tenders (REIPPPP, private PPA’s);
  • Preparation and approval of contracts with contractors and internal departments;
  • Participation in obtaining permits and approvals in accordance with SA law;
  • Monitoring the execution of contracts;
  • Participation in the management of expenditures of funds for projects in accordance with the approved budgets, making adjustments to the budget if necessary;
  • Forecasting the implementation of the Project schedule and updating;
  • Control over the provision of primary documentation by counterparties and the organization of subsequent document flow with external and internal counterparties;
  • Organization of the process of transferring customer-supplied equipment and materials;
  • Initiation and control of claim work within the framework of the execution of contracts;
  • Organization of the commissioning of the facility, including participation in commissions and obtaining the necessary positive opinions from the regulatory authorities;
  • Conducting business correspondence with contractors as part of the project
  • Formation of interim and final reports on projects;
  • Fulfillment of other orders of the Director in the framework of project implementation.
  • Participation in potential projects sites visits;
  • Assistance (technical assistance, coordination) in new projects acquisition processes;
  • Assistance in project portfolio extension.
  • Assistance in PV modules assemble line local organization.

Requirements:

  • Higher education, specialization in the field of Energy, Industrial Construction.
  • Additional education: Project management.
  • 5+ years relevant experience as Project Manager in Energy or Industrial construction projects.
  • Very welcomed experience in Companies successfully implemented utility-scale PV projects development in South Africa.
  • High level of organizational and management skills.
  • Understanding and knowledge of development process in SA from “green field” to “ready-to-build”.
  • Strong experience in the processes of utility-scale energy projects (PV) turn-key implementation.
  • Strong skills in contractual procedures: procurement, service agreements, etc.
  • Understanding of the PV plants and HV facilities construction technology.
  • Work experience on the side of EPC / Developer, participating in utility-scale PV projects in SA.
  • Computer Skills (Advanced User): MS Word; MS Excel; MS Outlook; MS Project; AutoCAD (preferable).
  • Knowledge of languages: English – fluent/native, Afrikaans – desirable.
  • Possibility of business trips, frequency: up to 3-5 times a month

Work conditions:

  • Location – Cape Town, South Africa
  • Monday-Friday, 9 am – 6 pm, overtime is possible
  • Long-term employment contract
  • Salary upon interview results
  • Annual bonus
  • Compensation for travel expenses

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • energy
  • PV

About The Employer:

Our Client is the largest cells-to-module PV manufacturer in Europe, with current production capacity 340 MW/year.
Our Client’s activity is focused on the high-tech manufacturing of PV cells and modules based on one of the most innovative technology and sales of green energy from its own utility-scale solar parks.

Our Client starts a new Plant Construction Project in South Africa and now establishes its representative office in Cape Town.

