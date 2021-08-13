Scrum Master at Mediro ICT

A company based in Sandton is looking for a Scrum Master to join their dynamic team on a 12-month contract. Email your CV & Salary slip to [Email Address Removed]

Is a servant-leader for the Scrum Team that does anything possible to help the team perform at their highest level

Help form a self-managed team that is motivated, predictable, transparent, and consistently delivers quality work, and continually inspects and adapts to improve and maximize throughput whilst upholding the Agile values, principles, and practices

Facilitates the removal of impediments teams face when developing solutions

Implements agile best practices within a team

Helps the development team, business, and management develop a culture of collaboration – Act as a change agent to the team and organization

Supports the team to be self-organizing and function as an accountable, high-performance team

Focused and goal-driven and helps to achieve the Sprint goals

Be a master facilitator

Act as Scrum master for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.

Facilitate Scrum events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives, and Backlog Grooming)

Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions

Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames

Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions

Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfill them to the best of their ability

Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product lead the team to a self-organized state

Build a high-performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges, and growth opportunities.

Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create a flow of work

Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments

Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability

Help the team members communicate, coordinate, and meet their delivery goals

Ensure the team/stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)

Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met

Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating

Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders

Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations

Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise

Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations

Responsible to produce the following artifacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the delivery of the system

Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.

Minimum RequirementsTechnical Skills

Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban

Knowledge of the software development life cycle

Essential you are fully proficient at Jira administration, for example: Understand the JIRA data mdel Create and maintain wrkflows, transitions, post actions, etc. Plugin evaluatin Prject administration Create and maintain Users and Security Grups Prficient in writing JQL queries Create and maintain fields and field cnfigurations, screens and screen configurations

Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form

Working with ServiceNow IT Business Management (ITBM) advantageous

Other

Overtime may be required from time to time

Education:

Matric

Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner

Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B. Com, BSC) advantageous

Experience:

At least 2-4 years experience working in a Scrum Master role

At least 2 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations

Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous

