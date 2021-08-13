Scrum Master at Mediro ICT

Aug 13, 2021

  • Is a servant-leader for the Scrum Team that does anything possible to help the team perform at their highest level
  • Help form a self-managed team that is motivated, predictable, transparent, and consistently delivers quality work, and continually inspects and adapts to improve and maximize throughput whilst upholding the Agile values, principles, and practices
  • Facilitates the removal of impediments teams face when developing solutions
  • Implements agile best practices within a team
  • Helps the development team, business, and management develop a culture of collaboration – Act as a change agent to the team and organization
  • Supports the team to be self-organizing and function as an accountable, high-performance team
  • Focused and goal-driven and helps to achieve the Sprint goals
  • Be a master facilitator
  • Act as Scrum master for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.
  • Facilitate Scrum events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives, and Backlog Grooming)
  • Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions
  • Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames
  • Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions
  • Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfill them to the best of their ability
  • Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product lead the team to a self-organized state
  • Build a high-performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges, and growth opportunities.
  • Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create a flow of work
  • Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments
  • Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability
  • Help the team members communicate, coordinate, and meet their delivery goals
  • Ensure the team/stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)
  • Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met
  • Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating
  • Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders
  • Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations
  • Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise
  • Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations
  • Responsible to produce the following artifacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the delivery of the system
  • Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.

Minimum RequirementsTechnical Skills

  • Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle
  • Essential you are fully proficient at Jira administration, for example:
    • Understand the JIRA data mdel
    • Create and maintain wrkflows, transitions, post actions, etc.
    • Plugin evaluatin
    • Prject administration
    • Create and maintain Users and Security Grups
    • Prficient in writing JQL queries
    • Create and maintain fields and field cnfigurations, screens and screen configurations
  • Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form
  • Working with ServiceNow IT Business Management (ITBM) advantageous

Other

  • Overtime may be required from time to time

Education:

  • Matric
  • Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner
  • Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B. Com, BSC) advantageous

Experience:

  • At least 2-4 years experience working in a Scrum Master role
  • At least 2 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations
  • Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous

