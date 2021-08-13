Scrum Master at Mediro ICT

A company based in Sandton is looking for a Scrum Master to join their dynamic team on a 12-month contract. Email your CV & Salary slip to [Email Address Removed]
- Is a servant-leader for the Scrum Team that does anything possible to help the team perform at their highest level
- Help form a self-managed team that is motivated, predictable, transparent, and consistently delivers quality work, and continually inspects and adapts to improve and maximize throughput whilst upholding the Agile values, principles, and practices
- Facilitates the removal of impediments teams face when developing solutions
- Implements agile best practices within a team
- Helps the development team, business, and management develop a culture of collaboration – Act as a change agent to the team and organization
- Supports the team to be self-organizing and function as an accountable, high-performance team
- Focused and goal-driven and helps to achieve the Sprint goals
- Be a master facilitator
- Act as Scrum master for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work.
- Facilitate Scrum events ensure that they are focused and productive (Daily Stand-ups, Sprint Planning, Sprint Reviews, Retrospectives, and Backlog Grooming)
- Help facilitate Product Planning Workshops and Release Planning Sessions
- Assist the Product Owner in prioritization and scheduling of work, to meet delivery time frames
- Ensure backlog is in good standing by having regular re-occurring weekly backlog grooming sessions
- Ensure that all the team members understand their role and fulfill them to the best of their ability
- Guide/coach/mentor the development team to take on the responsibilities of the process and ownership of the product lead the team to a self-organized state
- Build a high-performing team, focusing on improving team dynamics and performance, help the team manage interpersonal conflicts, challenges, and growth opportunities.
- Protect the team from interruptions and distractions to maximize productivity and create a flow of work
- Identify and facilitate the resolution of identified impediments
- Help the team make achievable sprint commitments with the use of velocity data and team availability
- Help the team members communicate, coordinate, and meet their delivery goals
- Ensure the team/stakeholders adhere to Definition of Ready (DoR) / Definition of Done (DoD)
- Highlight risks and dysfunctions where the DoR / DoD is not met
- Ensure the team uses the standardized reference story for estimating
- Ensure understanding of the Agile principles and Scrum process, across teams and stakeholders
- Ensure adherence to the Agile principles and Scrum process and help resolve any deviations
- Raise issues that are putting delivery at risk as soon as they arise
- Help facilitate delivery solutions and manage expectations
- Responsible to produce the following artifacts (Weekly Sprint Reports, Release projection / Burndown) to create visibility and transparency of the progress and status of the delivery of the system
- Continually grow and share Agile knowledge.
Minimum RequirementsTechnical Skills
- Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle
- Essential you are fully proficient at Jira administration, for example:
- Understand the JIRA data mdel
- Create and maintain wrkflows, transitions, post actions, etc.
- Plugin evaluatin
- Prject administration
- Create and maintain Users and Security Grups
- Prficient in writing JQL queries
- Create and maintain fields and field cnfigurations, screens and screen configurations
- Excellent communication skills in English in written and spoken form
- Working with ServiceNow IT Business Management (ITBM) advantageous
Other
- Overtime may be required from time to time
Education:
- Matric
- Certified scrum master/scrum practitioner
- Tertiary degree (B. Engineer, B. Com, BSC) advantageous
Experience:
- At least 2-4 years experience working in a Scrum Master role
- At least 2 years experience working in an agile environment, preferably in a variety of situations
- Experience working within Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) advantageous