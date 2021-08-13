Senior C# Developer – Azure Cloud Specialist – Semi remote – up to R800 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A world leading automotive brand is looking for a Senior C# Developer with Azure experience to join their team.

You will work on international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution and gain exposure to complex IoT solutions, Cloud and Edge computing as well as Human to Machine Communication that are two years’ ahead of the SA Market. Training takes place in Europe 3 times a year.

If this is the kind of job you are looking for, please give me a shout.

Requirements:

8+ years

C#

MS

Microservices Architecture

Cloud Architecture

Container Architecture

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application

Web Services Design

Deployment

REST

SQL

NoSQL Databases

Agile

Scrum

Reference Number for this position is RS53297 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home with continuous travel to the US and eventual relocation offering a contract rate of up to R800 per hour negotiable on experience + benefits. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

MS

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position