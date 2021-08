Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Senior Java Developer Role in Johannesburg

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

About The Employer:

Job brief

java

jsp

css (not essential)

sql

javascript

eclipse

putty

squirrel

linux – At least how to open/navigate logs for prod support

jboss

Learn more/Apply for this position