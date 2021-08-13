Technical Architect – Hybrid Networking

The Technical Architect is a seasoned professional who is responsible for specifying and designingsolutions based on their technical expertise across one or more technology domains. The individual in thisposition takes responsibility for the successful overall technical design and build of the custom elements ofthe solution to meet a client’s business requirements.
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise architecture methodologies
- Software and programming languages
- SAFe Scaled Agile cerificate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund