Technical Architect – Hybrid Networking

The Technical Architect is a seasoned professional who is responsible for specifying and designingsolutions based on their technical expertise across one or more technology domains. The individual in thisposition takes responsibility for the successful overall technical design and build of the custom elements ofthe solution to meet a client’s business requirements.

Desired Skills:

Enterprise architecture methodologies

Software and programming languages

SAFe Scaled Agile cerificate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

