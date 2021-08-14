Information Security Analyst
Location: Pretoria East
Permanent (a probation period will apply)
Remote working: Half the week remote, the remainder of the week based at the office
Working hours: 08h00 17h00
Client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for enhancement of services to the clients.
Role Responsibilities:
- Assist to implement the Information Security Management System in line with International standards i.e. (ISO27001, ISO 22301) including POPIA
- Engage and manage service providers for network periphery security and have in depth knowledge of SOC, NAT, Firewall configurations, IPS/IDS and data encryption mechanisms.
- Engage and manage SOC service provider and log and monitor calls based on security incidents and alerts from security tools.
- Identity and Access management with directory services experience i.e. Active Directory including Radius, LDAP and other related protocols.
- System administration experience w.r.t Anti-Malware, Anti-Virus, Security patching of all IT related hardware/software.
- Experience in endpoint security best practice protection mechanisms.
- Actively investigate solutions to improve security processes.
- Assist to prepare reports of their findings to be reported to management.
- Conduct Technical and Administrative activities as required from a project and day to day perspective.
- Experience in executing vulnerability scanning assessments and managing systems remediation. Knowledge of Office 365 security administration.
Preferred Requirements:
- Matric, IT related certificate or related qualification from a tertiary institution.
- Understanding of Information Security.
- Strong knowledge and understanding of Information Security and ITIL.
- At least 1-3 years direct experience with anti-virus/malware software, intrusion detection, firewalls, switches, VPN and content filtering.
- At least 1-3 years direct experience with penetration testing applications and mitigation of vulnerabilities.
Experience working on Windows, UNIX and Linux operating systems.
Personality Attributes:
- Take pride in your work and attention to detail.
- Very good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Willing to learn from other team members and value feedback.
- Ability to handle multiple assignments and meet deadlines.
- Strong problem-solving skills and logic.