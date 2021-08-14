Information Security Analyst

Location: Pretoria East

Permanent (a probation period will apply)

Remote working: Half the week remote, the remainder of the week based at the office

Working hours: 08h00 17h00

Client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for enhancement of services to the clients.

Role Responsibilities:

Assist to implement the Information Security Management System in line with International standards i.e. (ISO27001, ISO 22301) including POPIA

Engage and manage service providers for network periphery security and have in depth knowledge of SOC, NAT, Firewall configurations, IPS/IDS and data encryption mechanisms.

Engage and manage SOC service provider and log and monitor calls based on security incidents and alerts from security tools.

Identity and Access management with directory services experience i.e. Active Directory including Radius, LDAP and other related protocols.

System administration experience w.r.t Anti-Malware, Anti-Virus, Security patching of all IT related hardware/software.

Experience in endpoint security best practice protection mechanisms.

Actively investigate solutions to improve security processes.

Assist to prepare reports of their findings to be reported to management.

Conduct Technical and Administrative activities as required from a project and day to day perspective.

Experience in executing vulnerability scanning assessments and managing systems remediation. Knowledge of Office 365 security administration.

Preferred Requirements:

Matric, IT related certificate or related qualification from a tertiary institution.

Understanding of Information Security.

Strong knowledge and understanding of Information Security and ITIL.

At least 1-3 years direct experience with anti-virus/malware software, intrusion detection, firewalls, switches, VPN and content filtering.

At least 1-3 years direct experience with penetration testing applications and mitigation of vulnerabilities.

Experience working on Windows, UNIX and Linux operating systems.

Personality Attributes:

Take pride in your work and attention to detail.

Very good communication and interpersonal skills.

Willing to learn from other team members and value feedback.

Ability to handle multiple assignments and meet deadlines.

Strong problem-solving skills and logic.

