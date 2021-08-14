Senior Automation Tester

Senior Automation Tester

Purpose of the Position

Ensure the quality of all solutions is functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall quality of the intended solution.

The incumbent will be responsible for

This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.

Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of the backlog refinement meeting.

Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved

Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Build team automation artefacts.

Perform and maintain the regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders

Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

Drive test driven development.

Qualifications & Experience

Min: Diploma in Information Technology.

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.

Min of 10 years experience in Testing with min 4 years in Software Automation Testing.

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Testing tools:

API

UFT

Selenium

Must have SQL knowledge.

Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position