Senior Automation Tester
Purpose of the Position
Ensure the quality of all solutions is functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall quality of the intended solution.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
- Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of the backlog refinement meeting.
- Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved
- Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Build team automation artefacts.
- Perform and maintain the regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders
- Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
- Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Drive collective ownership for testing.
- Drive test driven development.
Qualifications & Experience
- Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
- Min of 10 years experience in Testing with min 4 years in Software Automation Testing.
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
Testing tools:
- API
- UFT
- Selenium
- Must have SQL knowledge.
- Must have experience in an Agile work environment.