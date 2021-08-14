Senior Automation Tester

Aug 14, 2021

Senior Automation Tester
Purpose of the Position
Ensure the quality of all solutions is functional and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall quality of the intended solution.
The incumbent will be responsible for

  • This person is responsible for end-to-end manual and automated testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
  • Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
  • Ensure that user stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria as part of the backlog refinement meeting.
  • Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved
  • Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
  • Build team automation artefacts.
  • Perform and maintain the regression tests.
  • Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders
  • Ensure the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
  • Minimise team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
  • Drive collective ownership for testing.
  • Drive test driven development.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Min: Diploma in Information Technology.
  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred.
  • Min of 10 years experience in Testing with min 4 years in Software Automation Testing.
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Testing tools:

  • API
  • UFT
  • Selenium
  • Must have SQL knowledge.
  • Must have experience in an Agile work environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position