Advanced Systems Developer at Headhunters

Our PE based client, operating in the IT space, is seeking to employ an experienced Advanced Systems Developer.

The candidate will:

Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget

Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management

Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Must be willing to travel and have their own reliable vehicle with valid drivers license.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience

Proven track record with minimum 2-4/5 years of experience preferred.

BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.

Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.

Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is required :

: Development o Web, Windows & Mobile Development

.NET Framework and Core

NET, MVC, Web API and Core

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript

jQuery, Angular and React

ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)

Web Services (REST & SOAP)

Databases o SQL Server 2012-2019

Database Design

Database Administration

Applications o Windows Server 2012-2019

Internet Information Services (IIS)

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

Knowledge of and experience with any/all of the following would be an advantage, but is not required:

Development of SharePoint 2010-2019 & Online



Dynamics CRM 2013-2016 & Online



Workflow Development



Nintex or K2



Office 365 Development



Azure Development

Learn more/Apply for this position