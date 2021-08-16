Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading asset management group with a footprint on the African continent, seeks the expertise of highly strategic & proactive Business Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to provide advanced technical and business support to users, typically achieving a high first-call resolution rate. You must have graduated with Majors in Information Systems/Computer Science, have at least 2 years BA & Asset Management experience & able to solve technical problems using Microsofts BI stack. You must also possess a clear understanding of Trading and Portfolio Management processes implemented within the business & demonstrate a general understanding of IT architecture and infrastructure for investment data warehousing related products. Your skillset should also include T-SQL, SQL 2017 (or older) and Data Modelling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs).DUTIES:

Primary interface to investment professional and the development and maintenance of proprietary business applications.

Provide detailed advice and guidance to all users in the effective use of the investment data warehousing system; demonstrate ingenuity in applying knowledge to non-standard situations.

Develop Business requirement specifications.

Liaise with the business units and the rest of IT to develop functional specifications.

Develop technical specifications for projects.

Test plans and test packs.

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.

Keep users informed of progress through effective communication.

Work on multiple projects at the same time.

Within a broad area of competence, investigate issues and other requests for support to critically determine the root cause and propose appropriate actions to take.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A graduate with majors in Information Systems or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills 2-3 Years

Experience in technical problem-solving using Microsofts BI stack (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services).

At least 2 years experience

In a business analysis function.

In the Asset Management industry or in the related Financial Services industry.

Other –

Experience in Financial Services business analysis and software development.

T-SQL and SQL 2017 (or older).

Data Modelling (Metadata, Content, Taxonomy, Navigation, ERDs).

Experience in VBA development and Windows scripting would be advantageous.

Financial markets knowledge (preferable).

Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable).

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Have high standards of professional behaviour in dealings with clients, colleagues and staff.

Strong inter-personal skills, especially in dealing with individuals at all levels of the organisation, across various regions/counties and of contacts of all types and at all levels.

Able to work under shift pattern if required.

ATTRIBUTES:

Adaptability Adjusting effectively to work within new work structures.

Adjusting effectively to work within new work structures. Decision Making Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions.

Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions. Gaining Commitment Using appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans.

Using appropriate interpersonal styles and communication techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans. Initiating action Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives.

Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives. Ownership Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks.

Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks. Team Orientation Willingness to work with others in a team environment.

Willingness to work with others in a team environment. Thinking skills Ability to perceive, interpret and translate information in order to competently perform processes and tasks at various levels of complexity.

