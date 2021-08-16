Business Data Analyst

About the company:

Saongroup is an international leader in online recruitment. We are looking to hire a Business Analyst for our South African brands, PNet and Career Junction. We are part of StepStone, one of the world’s leading online e-recruitment businesses. The position is based in our Career Junction head office in Cape Town.

The opportunity:

We are currently recruiting a Business Analyst who is motivated, energetic and inquisitive. The successful incumbent would be a highly numerate person who has a solid technical base and possesses an appreciation for numbers. Someone who understands the value that can be derived from interrogating numbers and adding value through solutions.

You take on complex questions – and you love it. You spend your time collecting and connecting data as efficiently as possible, whether this involves using an API, a database or information from a web page. You work on BI and connect different platforms to supply these with data. Your work generates unique insights that can be used in complex decision-making, for innovation and overall growth of the business.

This individual will report to the Head of Commercial Finance and collaborate with the various departments in the organisation.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

Analyst

SAP

data insights

Data Collection

power BI

Business Intelligence Tools

Data manipulation

Data analysis

Business Analytics

Microsoft Power BI

Dashboard

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

