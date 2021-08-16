Business Intelligence Business Analyst

PLEASE NOTE CONTRACT POSITION

To gather, analyse and understand business users data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

To ensure alignment between business, Product Managers, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts

Identify clarify and agree data and analytics requirements:

Applies end-to-end best practice to deliver data and analytics requirements.

Ensures appropriate testing is done and provides the business with assistance during user acceptance testing.

Design training material and conducts training with solution users.

Provides business with functional and technical assistance during data and analytics implementations.

Applies business and data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify possible improvement opportunities and motivate with business.

Owns personal continued professional development to remain current with data and analytics industry trends, particularly around data and analytics tools and technologies

Translate business data and analytics requirements to the Data and Analytics teams. Analyses, understands and document relevant data and analytics technical requirements; performs data modelling and maps the analytic solution to the relevant data sources.

Works closely with the Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design, refine and implement analytic solutions in order to execute the functional design of the relevant data and analytics solution; including reports and dashboards

Provides input to data governance and data and analytics quality assurance; identifies and communicates all risks.

Performs functional testing and data validation of reports and other data and analytics deliverables before presenting to business users.

Applies data and analytics functional knowledge at all times to identify and motivate possible data and analytics support/improvements.

Acts as the custodian of reporting catalogue; maintains the information framework and reports.

Engages with Front end development lead to ensure adherence to processes that will keep the catalogue current.

Facilitates the process between Source Data Owners, Feature Teams and Data and Analytics regarding data governance and processes

The role of BIBA involves specialist technical knowledge and responsibilities. There are distinct levels within the job which are defined by experience, skills, autonomy and the level at which the incumbent operates and contributes. Three levels have been identified for the function: Level I, Level II and Level III

A full job spec will be provided on request

