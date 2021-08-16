Insurance Campaign Data Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

In line with the SA Taxi’s commitment to diversifying its workforce, preference will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

To provide support to Insurance Sales for data and analytical driven tasks.

Gathers statistical data to assist for reporting, adhoc data requests, system checks, testing and recons, loading of data into systems and monitoring digital initiativesKnowledge of excel required. Training to be provided but the more knowledge the better.

In collaboration with head of campaigns, pull data daily for reports and dashboards in the department.

Compile campaigns using various data sources across the organisation.

Clean up data from various sources following a set of rules and load into LMS.

Run small campaign end-to-end

Ensure all leads are allocated correctly and worked timeously by the sales agents

Generate sufficient leads to meet forecasted monthly sales – this number will be provided.

Test new system roll outs and report on any bugs or broken functionality.

Request pricing on leads on an adhoc basis from the pricing team

Load data into reports and send out refreshed daily reports to necessary team.

Monitor various digital campaigns and report on various metric.

Compile basic ongoing reporting.

Provide continuous insights to the sales manager and Head of Sales through constant data analysis and checks

Provide ad hoc reporting and data to sales manager and Head of Sales based on requests received

Ensure quality and accuracy of data.

Project management

Relevant Degree or Diploma

1 to 2 years’ relevant quantitative / statistical work experience.

Intermediate to Advanced Excel and SQL experience (Preferable)

Database management and project management experience (Advantageous)

Interpreting data

Providing Insights

Exploring Possibilities

Interacting with people

Convincing people

Articulating information

Embracing change

Team working

Producing output

Desired Skills:

Statistics

Statistical Analysis

Data Analysis

Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

