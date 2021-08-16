Intermediate Software Developer – C#/.Net at Saratoga Software

We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The developer will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies. Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner will be required, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills

Essential

2-5 years hands on development experience

C# / .Net experience essential

Microsoft SQL Server experience

Advantageous

Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

Entity Framework

Git Source Control

Agile & Test Driven Development experience

Financial industry exposure

Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Attention to detail

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

MS SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals. The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

