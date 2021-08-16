My client, who is an IT services and support business, based in Honeydew, Randburg, is looking for an IT Administrator.
- Ensure necessary data protection procedures implemented, including backups, restoring and archiving. Undertakes repair in accordance with organisational policy and standards.
- Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions.
- Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, internet and intranet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures modems, disk drives, data acquisition boards, printers, and related equipment.
- Perform and oversee software and application development, installation, and upgrades.
- Maintain site licenses for department
- Implement network security, managing host security, file permissions, backup and disaster recovery plans, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users.
- Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.
- Assist users in maximizing use of networks and computing systems.
- Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures.
- Establish and perform maintenance programs following company standards.
- Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability.
- Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network.
- Document network problems and resolutions for future reference.
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS
- Matric Certificate
- 2 years experience
- MCSA Microsoft Qualification
- Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment.
- Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel.
- Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software.
- Knowledge of data protection.
- Knowledge of computer and network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques.
- Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems.
- Ability to provide technical training to end users.
- Ability to learn and support new systems and applications.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Good problem solving skills
- Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported.
Desired Skills:
- System Administration
- It Technician
- IT Administrator
- MCSA
- PC Support
- Remote Desktop
- Microsoft Windows
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Desktop Administration
- Microsoft Office 2010
- User Administration
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- LANDesk
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate