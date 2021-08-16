IT Administrator

Aug 16, 2021

My client, who is an IT services and support business, based in Honeydew, Randburg, is looking for an IT Administrator.

  • Ensure necessary data protection procedures implemented, including backups, restoring and archiving. Undertakes repair in accordance with organisational policy and standards.
  • Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions.
  • Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, internet and intranet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures modems, disk drives, data acquisition boards, printers, and related equipment.
  • Perform and oversee software and application development, installation, and upgrades.
  • Maintain site licenses for department
  • Implement network security, managing host security, file permissions, backup and disaster recovery plans, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users.
  • Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.
  • Assist users in maximizing use of networks and computing systems.
  • Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures.
  • Establish and perform maintenance programs following company standards.
  • Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability.
  • Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network.
  • Document network problems and resolutions for future reference.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric Certificate
  • 2 years experience
  • MCSA Microsoft Qualification
  • Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment.
  • Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel.
  • Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software.
  • Knowledge of data protection.
  • Knowledge of computer and network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques.
  • Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems.
  • Ability to provide technical training to end users.
  • Ability to learn and support new systems and applications.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported.

Desired Skills:

  • System Administration
  • It Technician
  • IT Administrator
  • MCSA
  • PC Support
  • Remote Desktop
  • Microsoft Windows
  • Microsoft Operating Systems
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Desktop Administration
  • Microsoft Office 2010
  • User Administration
  • Microsoft Exchange administration
  • LANDesk

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position