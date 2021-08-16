IT Administrator

My client, who is an IT services and support business, based in Honeydew, Randburg, is looking for an IT Administrator.

Ensure necessary data protection procedures implemented, including backups, restoring and archiving. Undertakes repair in accordance with organisational policy and standards.

Investigate user problems, identify their source, determine possible solutions, test and implement solutions.

Install, configure, and maintain personal computers, file servers, internet and intranet networks, network cabling, and other related equipment, devices, and systems; adds or upgrades and configures modems, disk drives, data acquisition boards, printers, and related equipment.

Perform and oversee software and application development, installation, and upgrades.

Maintain site licenses for department

Implement network security, managing host security, file permissions, backup and disaster recovery plans, file system integrity, and adding and deleting users.

Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties.

Assist users in maximizing use of networks and computing systems.

Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures.

Establish and perform maintenance programs following company standards.

Investigate, recommend and install enhancements and operating procedures that optimize network availability.

Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network.

Document network problems and resolutions for future reference.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS

Matric Certificate

2 years experience

MCSA Microsoft Qualification

Knowledge of computing and network hardware and peripheral equipment.

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical personnel.

Ability to install, configure, and maintain personal computers, networks, and related hardware and software.

Knowledge of data protection.

Knowledge of computer and network security systems, applications, procedures, and techniques.

Ability to identify and resolve computer system malfunctions and operational problems.

Ability to provide technical training to end users.

Ability to learn and support new systems and applications.

Good interpersonal skills.

Good problem solving skills

Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported.

Desired Skills:

System Administration

It Technician

IT Administrator

MCSA

PC Support

Remote Desktop

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Operating Systems

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop Administration

Microsoft Office 2010

User Administration

Microsoft Exchange administration

LANDesk

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

