Junior Software Developer (EE) at Headhunters

Aug 16, 2021

Do you rate your Programming skill set, in C# & .NET 4.0 specifically, or are you wanting to pursue a career in Software Development and you feel you have great talent? If so, this is an opportunity for you to work with a top Development team! Our client, a global concern, seeks a Junior Software Developer to join their dynamic and progressive PE based team. (EE candidates are welcome to apply)

Experience required:

  • 2 years experience in the following languages:
  • C# (essential)
  • .NET 4.0 (essential)
  • WCF (advantageous)
  • Reporting tools like iReport, JasperReport, Crystal Reports

Key Responsibilities:

  • You will be responsible for writing and coding individual programs or providing an entirely new software resource.
  • Reviewing current systems
  • Presenting ideas for system improvements, including cost proposals
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the program codes
  • Testing the product in controlled, real situations before going live
  • Preparation of training manuals for users
  • Maintaining the systems once they are up and running

Required skills:

  • Knowledge of C# and .NET 4.0 development language skills is a prerequisite.
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Eye for detail and identifying problems
  • An understanding of business
  • Analytical

Educational requirements:

  • Degree in Software Development / Equivalent

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

