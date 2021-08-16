Moodle developer

Develop new plugins for the Moodle Student Portal through the use of PHP,JQuery, MySQL, and other programming languages.
Enhance, and fix bugs on existing plugins on the Moodle platform
Consume webservices from the CRM system into the Moodle platform tomaintain the technical integration and relationship between the two systems
Provide support of the CRM and the Moodle systems through the ticketing system.
Desired Skills:
- Moodle
- PHP
- Mysql
- Jquery
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree