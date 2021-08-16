NoSQL Database Administrator at Datonomy Solutions

This position involves providing database administration support of the infrastructure for the data and databases for a new project.The person will work very closely with the software vendor in order to be able to support the [URL Removed] technology stack includes Linux servers, Hadoop servers, Postgres and NoSQL database. The person will have to do daily operational support of these databases as well as engage with developers to gain an understanding of the solution in order to provide quality [URL Removed] role requirements are:

3+ years experience in managing all aspects of at least one NoSQL database management system from installation, configuration, backup management and security. For example: MongoDB and Cassandra.

3+ years experience in administering one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL or Postgres.

3+ years experience working with services in Azure and/or AWS

3+ years exposure to Apache Software Foundation Big Data and Database projects such as Hadoop and Hbase.

4+ years general understanding of database management concepts.

3+ years proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using and benchmarking NoSQL solutions.

3+ years familiarity with Linux operating system

3+ years experience in engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure.

3+ years proficiency with common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Sell, Perl etc.

