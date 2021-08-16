Senior Front-End JavaScript Developer – Pretoria – up to R12m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Calling all Senior Front-end JavaScript Developers who have a passion for sports and technology!

Requirements:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Frontend development

Experience in JavaScript, Angular 6, React, Vue, Node.js, HMTL 5, CSS3, TypeScript

Knowledge and experience in Git

Responsibilities:

Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions

Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions

Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications

Qualifications

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is KR51817 which is a Permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of up to R1,2m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on kivarar at e dash merge dot co dot za or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Node.js

TypeScript

Angular 6

React

