Senior Front-End JavaScript Developer – Pretoria – up to R12m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Requirements:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Frontend development
- Experience in JavaScript, Angular 6, React, Vue, Node.js, HMTL 5, CSS3, TypeScript
- Knowledge and experience in Git
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions
- Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions
- Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications
Qualifications
- IT related qualification
Desired Skills:
- Node.js
- TypeScript
- Angular 6
- React